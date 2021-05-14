Our country is fighting hard with the second wave of the vicious coronavirus. The mutated strain of coronavirus has taken a toll on the health of many people. In my practice, I have treated many COVID-19 patients. Almost all of my patients complain of fatigue during and post-recovery. The patients can overcome this fatigue with a good and nutritious diet. A well-balanced diet promotes faster recovery post-infection with the deadly coronavirus. If you have diabetes, you must take special care of your diet. People with diabetes must ensure that their diet is rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals that help balance blood glucose levels and boost immunity. Diabetics must avoid fried food or food rich in fat, sugar, and carbohydrate.





Here's Post COVID-19 Recovery Diet For People With Diabetes

What should people with diabetes eat post-recovery from Covid-19? This is a very common question that we get to hear these days a lot. During the phase of infection and post-recovery, many people complain of fatigue, and to manage fatigue, a proper diet is essential. But for people with diabetes, it is necessary to eat the right food to keep blood sugar levels in control.

Here are few diet tips you can include to manage your blood sugar levels:

1.Eat on time:

It is essential for people with diabetes to eat on time. They must ensure that they eat something within an hour after they wake. Also, make sure that they have small frequent meals. By taking small frequent meals, you can avoid a spike in blood glucose levels. Keep a difference of 3 hours between each meal.

2.Take a protein-rich diet:

Include a lot of protein-rich foods in your diet. Protein helps you satiate your hunger and helps in increasing/maintaining your muscle mass. Usually, plant proteins like rajma, chana, pulses have low sugar content. People with diabetes must also include low-fat meat like chicken breast, eggs, and fish in their diet; and low-fat milk, dahi and cottage cheese.

3.Include seasonal fruits in your diet:

Fruits are a rich source of vitamins and minerals. Vitamins and minerals help enhance your body's immunity. Fruits are also rich in fibre and antioxidants that help stabilise blood sugar levels. However, people with diabetes must avoid fruits like bananas, mango and cheeku/sapota.

4. Add whole grains to your diet:

Whole grains are rich in fibre, and they also help stabilise blood sugar levels. Also, whole grains are rich in essential vitamins and minerals. Try including whole grains like Ragi, Bajra, and Jowar in your diet.

Ragi is considered to be the best aid for people suffering from diabetes.

Full Meal Plan For People With Diabetes

Diabetic people must include protein- and fibre-rich foods in their diet. An ideal diet plan for people having diabetes must consist of the following:





Breakfast:

Milk with oats/sugar-free cereals with milk + A boiled egg/ Poached egg

3-4 Idly/Multigrain dosa + sambar+ buttermilk

1 roti+ 1 bowl green vegetable+ buttermilk/curd

Mid-Day Snacks:

One fruit

Few almonds + few walnuts

Lunch:

1 roti+ 1 bowl of dal+1 bowl of vegetable/chicken curry+ sprouts+ 1 bowl dahi

1 bowl rice+1 bowl sambar+1 bowl of vegetable/chicken curry+ sprouts+ 1 bowl dahi

Mixed veg pulav+1 cup dal+1 cup dahi+ sprouts

Evening Snacks:

Roasted chana

Puffed rice

Roasted foxnuts

Green tea with two digestive biscuits

Dinner:

Soup+ salad+ 1 roti+ 1 bowl dal/dahi+ 1 bowl vegetables/chicken

Vegetable upma

Before going to bed, it is advisable to drink a cup of milk. With a proper healthy and nutritious diet, we can fight fatigue. Also, people with diabetes must take their medicines regularly and do some physical exercise.





About Author: Dr. T Sravani is a Consultant Endocrinologist and Diabetologist with 12 years of experience. She is an MD, DM and currently practising in Kims Icon Hospital, Visakhapatnam.





Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.