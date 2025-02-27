Carrots are a kitchen staple that have made their mark in global cuisine. From the rich and indulgent gajar ka halwa to the tangy and spicy gajar chutney, this versatile root vegetable adds depth to both sweet and savoury dishes. You can enjoy carrots raw or cook them into hearty meals. But when it comes to nutrition, the real question is - which is healthier: raw carrots or cooked carrots? Recently, fitness coach and digital creator Ralston D'Souza shared a video on Instagram addressing this very question.

In the clip, he asked, "Are raw carrots healthier than cooked carrots?" His answer: "Not really. Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which your body converts into Vitamin A, an essential nutrient for eye health, immunity, and skin." However, there's a catch. According to the fitness expert, "When you eat raw carrots, your body absorbs only 3 to 4 percent of the beta-carotene, whereas cooking boosts absorption to nearly 40 percent." Additionally, he recommended adding a little ghee or oil to carrots. Why? Since Vitamin A is fat-soluble, these ingredients enhance absorption. "Cooking also makes carrots easier to digest by reducing anti-nutrients," he explained.

You can watch the full video below:

On a concluding note, the fitness coach urged viewers to steam carrots or, "even better, make a nice carrot sabzi for maximum benefits." Reacting to the clip, a user commented, "Cooked carrots taste like fingers. Raw is so yummy." Another joked, "Another reason to enjoy gajar ka halwa." A curious viewer asked, "Is there any difference between red and orange carrots in terms of nutrition?" Someone else shared, "I like carrots in khichdi and pulao." Meanwhile, a foodie wanted to know whether "roasted" carrots were a good option.

According to WebMD, raw carrots have their fair share of benefits as well. Loaded with fibre, they are nutrient-rich and help keep you full for longer while easing constipation. On the other hand, cooked carrots lower the risk of illness if the vegetable is contaminated.