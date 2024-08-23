Carrots are wonderful, to say the least. They are full of all kinds of health benefits. And guess what? They're winter veggies but are available in so many varieties around the year. High in content, super healthy in the class of vitamin A, beta-carotene, potassium, fibre, and antioxidants, the value of making crunchy sounds while chomping on them is sky high. Heck, they even help in losing weight and maintaining blood sugar levels. Just add them in salads, pulao, snacks, or raita. But before you put them into your dish, you have to know how to cut them right. Here is a quick guide on the best ways to cut carrots. Let's dive in.

How to Julienne Carrots

Julienned vegetables are perfect for use in salads and stir-fries. To get that matchstick-thin carrot, start by peeling it and chopping it into 2-to-3-inch lengths. Flatten one side by slicing off a bit, then keep trimming it down until you've got those thin, matchstick-like pieces.

How to Cut Carrots

Slicing carrots is just a breeze, and you can throw them into vegetables or pulao. First, peel a carrot and lop off the top and bottom. After that, you can lay it flat on a cutting board and slice it into thin, round pieces. Easy as pie!

How to Cut Carrots into Cubes

Sometimes you want big chunks of carrot, and here's how to cut them. With the carrot peeled, make a lengthwise cut through it down the middle. Then turn it over and make another cut the same way. Now take those four sections and hold them together, then lay them on their flat sides. Slice them into discs. Boom, you've got carrot cubes.





How to Finely Dice Carrots

For a fine dice of carrot, firstly peel the carrot then slice off both ends. Next, slice it in half, then cut each half into thin strips like you would to juice it. Gather all those strips together and chop them up with a knife. Before you know it, you will have a fine dice that you can use in soup, stew, or even a sandwich.

How to Diagonally Cut Carrots

Have you ever wondered how the restaurants make those gorgeous diagonal slices of carrot as a garnish for salad? Well, wonder no more, it's really easy. All you do is hold the peeled carrot firmly in one hand, and with your other hand, cut the carrot at a 45-degree angle. You've got beautiful diagonal slices. Use a sharp knife, and be careful when you're cutting your carrots (or anything, really). Similarly, use a peeler and get that fine layer of skin off without wasting too much of the carrot.









