Imagine sitting by the sea, enjoying a coastal thali loaded with buttery prawns, spicy crab curry and crisp squid rings. Tempting, right? For many, it is a meal worth savouring. But for others, a single bite could set off a wave of immune responses, from itchy hives and facial swelling to difficulty in breathing. In some cases, it may even lead to a life-threatening medical emergency.





Shellfish allergy is one of the most common and serious food allergies globally. In India, however, early symptoms-like stomach upset or a rash-are often dismissed as spoiled seafood, mild food poisoning or the effects of "too much masala". What many do not realise is that these signs could point to a genuine allergy to shellfish such as prawns, crabs, or lobsters-an allergy that may escalate with time if left unaddressed.





What Makes Shellfish A High-Risk Allergen?

The problem lies in a specific protein found in shellfish and how our immune system reacts to it. According to Nutritionist Dharshini Surendran, the key allergen is tropomyosin, a muscle protein present in shellfish. For those allergic, the immune system wrongly treats tropomyosin as a threat and releases chemicals like histamine, leading to a variety of symptoms.

Common shellfish allergy symptoms include:

Itching, hives or skin rashes

Nausea, vomiting or stomach cramps

Swelling of the lips, face or throat

Breathing difficulty or wheezing

In extreme cases, anaphylaxis, a medical emergency

A study in the journal Frontiers in Immunology noted that tropomyosin is heat-resistant, meaning it remains active even after boiling or frying. In short, cooking does not eliminate the allergy risk.





Photo Credit: Pexels

Shellfish Allergy Vs Seafood Allergy: What Is The Difference?

Here is where it gets confusing. Shellfish allergy and seafood allergy are not interchangeable terms. Seafood includes:

Shellfish: prawns, crabs, lobsters, oysters, clams, squid

Finfish: salmon, mackerel, surmai, hilsa

Someone allergic to shellfish might still tolerate finfish, and vice versa. But cross-contact is a major concern, especially in restaurants, street stalls, and fish markets. Until proper testing is done, doctors recommend caution with all types of seafood.





Shellfish allergies are notably more common in adults than in children. The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) ranks crustaceans like prawns and crabs among the most potent food allergens worldwide.

Who Is More At Risk Of Developing Shellfish Allergy?

Unlike milk or egg allergies, which often appear in childhood, shellfish allergy typically develops in adulthood. It can strike suddenly, even if someone has eaten shellfish before without any reaction. As per the Mayo Clinic, you might be at higher risk if:

You have a family history of food allergies

You live with asthma, eczema or hay fever

Your shellfish consumption has been occasional or inconsistent

This allergy tends to affect adults more than children, and among adults, it is more common in women.





Can Shellfish Allergy Be Cured?

At the moment, there is no cure for shellfish allergy. The safest strategy is strict avoidance, especially in situations where ingredients may not be disclosed, such as in restaurant food, takeaway orders, or packaged items.





If you are diagnosed with a shellfish allergy, here are key precautions to follow:

Always carry your prescribed emergency medication

Inform family, friends and caregivers about your allergy

Check food labels thoroughly for hidden seafood ingredients

Ask kitchen staff or chefs about ingredients before eating

Avoid dining at seafood restaurants where cross-contamination is likely.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Final Word:

Shellfish allergies are not just an inconvenience. They are serious medical conditions that require attention, management, and awareness. If you have ever felt unwell after eating prawns, crabs or lobster, do not brush it off. Consult a medical expert, undergo allergy testing, and take proactive steps to avoid exposure.





Staying safe begins with knowing what is on your plate.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.