We all get extra cautious when it comes to skin care. Most of us try to follow a healthy regime to keep up supple and nourished skin. After all, we all love that natural glow from within! But that doesn't mean we keep apply layers of serum, oil and moisturizer. Unlike the popular notion, skin health is directly proportional to what we feed our body. Drinking enough water, eating nutrient-rich food and leading a healthy life come together to promote our skin health. One such super effective nutrient for the skin is collagen. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "Collagen is a large protein that is used to make the connective tissue, which in turn keeps all the other tissues together. Collagen is present in bones, joints, blood, muscles, and cartilages. It is considered the most important protein for a healthy-looking skin as it gives it elasticity and strength."





What Helps Produce Collagen In Our Skin:

Collagen is naturally found mostly in animal proteins; however, plant foods contain a number of important nutrients that help collagen production in our body. As per Rupali Datta, the nutrients that help produce collagen in our body are "amino acids, vitamin C, zinc, manganese and copper".





Which Indian Food Has Collagen: Foods That Help Collagen Production In Body:





If you are looking for a skin-healthy diet, suggest, include such foods in your diet that help promote collagen production, leading to a super healthy skin. And to do so, you do not need to go extra miles. There are countless everyday foods that are ideal for your daily collagen fix. Here we bring you some common Indian foods that are enriched with collagen. Take a look.

Here Are 5 Collagen-Rich Foods For You To Try:

1. Chicken

Considered to be one of the foods that has highest amount of collagen, chicken is widely consumed across India. Experts suggest, a whole chicken has good amount of connective tissue, from which collagen can be obtained. Hence, it is recommended to enjoy chicken in its steak version (due to the tissue's connective structure).

2. Amla

Amla is a super food and there's no denying to it. It is enriched with vitamin C that works as a strong antioxidant to promote healthy skin. Besides, it helps aid our metabolism and immune health too.

3. Fish

Fish is considered a great source of collagen. Both salt water and fresh water fish are loaded with amino acids that play an important role in collagen production in our body.

4. Milk And Milk Products

In India, people thrive on doodh, dahi, paneer, makhan and other dairy products. Each of these food ingredients are enriched with zinc - a mineral that helps in collagen production in the body.

5. Dal

Dal is a staple in Indian cuisine. Explore any region across the country, you would find dal playing an important role in the locals' food habit. Besides being affordable and accessible, dal is super healthy too. It includes several essential nutrients, including copper and manganese - both of which work by activating enzymes that are needed for collagen production.











Now that you got the list handy, we suggest include these food items in your daily diet for healthy skin and overall nourishment. Have a happy and glowing skin, everyone!











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







