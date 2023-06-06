Nature has gifted us with some incredible natural remedies and superfoods, some of which get noticed and some go unnoticed. One underrated gem is corn silk, the delicate strands that protect the golden kernels of whole corn we enjoy. Often discarded as waste, corn silk possesses a wealth of health benefits and culinary potential that deserve attention. But how do you consume silk corn? In the form of tea. Yes, cornsilk tea is being pegged as a healthy beverage with amazing benefits.

What Is Corn Silk Tea?

Corn silk tea is a herbal non-caffeinated tea made by boiling corn silk with water. Corn silk is replaced with regular tea leaves but offers similar, maybe better, invigorating properties. Just like regular tea, corn silk tea can be elevated with the addition of other flavours.





Also Read: 5 Nutritionist-Approved Herbal Teas To Boost Overall Health

Corn silk is derived from corns.

What Is Corn Silk Tea Good For? Health Benefits of Corn Silk:

1. Excellent For Weight Loss

Corn silk is low in calories and high in dietary fibre. It can help you feel full for longer periods, reducing excessive eating and supporting weight loss efforts.

2. Supports Urinary Tract Health

Corn silk has long been used as a natural remedy for urinary tract infections and kidney-related issues. It acts as a diuretic, flushing out toxins and promoting increased urine flow.

3. Regulates Blood Sugar Level

Many studies suggest that corn silk may help manage diabetes by regulating blood sugar levels. Its natural compounds are known to improve insulin sensitivity.

4. Offers Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Corn silk contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that can help reduce inflammation in the body. This can help with overall health, improving bone health and skin health among others.

5. Improves Digestion

The high fibre content in corn silk aids in maintaining a healthy digestive system by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation.

How Is Corn Silk Tea Made?

We trust a recipe from an expert to make this healthful tea. Dietitian Sheenam K Malhotra shared a recipe for corn silk tea that you can easily make at home. All you have to do is boil corn silk in water, let it steep for some time, strain it and add some lemon juice. You can add other ingredients of your choice for extra flavours. Feel free to sweeten it with honey.





Also Read: 5 Morning Drinks To Cut Belly Fat







Incorporating corn silk into your wellness routine can be as simple as sipping a cup of the delightful corn silk tea infusion, relishing its subtle sweetness and reaping its natural goodness.