When the temperature goes down, we all long for something warm and soothing to deal with the chilly winds. A hot cup of tea often comes to our rescue in such scenarios. The aroma of freshly-brewed tea leaves along with cardamom and ginger instantly make us want to sip the hot beverage. While the usual milk tea prepared at home remains an all-time favourite, there's no harm in exploring some other varieties of tea. Herbal tea has been touted as a healthier version of tea that has a number of benefits.





Herbal tea comes in different varieties with each one of them having a distinct flavour. The medicinal properties in these teas can help you fight several common health issues and improve your overall health. But if you are confused about which herbal tea to choose, then nutritionist Lovneet Batra, in an Instagram post, recommends five herbal teas you may try depending upon the health issue you are struggling with.

5 Herbal Teas For Overall Health:



1. Chamomile Tea For Better Sleep

Infused with aromatic chamomile flowers, this herbal tea can help you doze off faster and get healthy sleep. According to the nutritionist, chamomile has an antioxidant named apigenin that binds together certain receptors in your brain and makes you feel relaxed and calm. This in turn helps in getting a night of good sleep and fighting insomnia. The nutritionist suggests taking the tea during bedtime. Chamomile tea can be prepared by adding some chamomile flowers to hot water. Let it sit for 2-3 minutes and then strain.

2. Ginger Tea For Nausea

If you are feeling nauseous then drink some ginger tea and let it do its job. Ginger tea contains a specific compound called 6-gingerol, which helps get relief from the uneasy feeling of nausea. The compound is also effective in relaxing the gastrointestinal muscles and easing motion sickness during pregnancy. According to the nutritionist, one should take ginger tea in the morning. To make a cup of ginger tea, boil 1/2 inch of ginger root and water together for a few minutes and then drink after straining.

3. Lemon Grass And Ginger Tea For Blood Glucose Control

Lemongrass has been found to be effective for anti-hyperglycemic treatment. It inhibits alpha-glucosidase and alpha-amylase, which helps in managing blood glucose levels. Ginger, meanwhile, shows antidiabetic activity through the inhibition of alpha-glucosidase. The beta sesquiphellandrene present in it helps increase insulin sensitivity. One should sip lemongrass and ginger tea early morning. Take some lemongrass stalks and a medium-sized piece of ginger. Boil them in water for about 10 minutes. Then pour the tea into a cup and sip it.

4. Hibiscus Tea For Period Pain

Hibiscus tea has analgesic properties that help relax the muscles around the uterus. This provides relief from the excruciating period cramps. Drinking the tea may also regulate aldosterone, a hormone produced in your adrenal gland. The hormone is responsible for regulating salt and water levels in the body. Hibiscus tea also acts as a diuretic and reduces bloating. You can have a cup of hibiscus tea seven days before your menstruation cycle begins. Make this herbal tea by adding some hibiscus flowers to a teapot and pour boiling hot water over them. Let the tea sit for about 5 minutes, which sweeten it and enjoy.

5. Tulsi Tea For Better Immune System

Tulsi tea has medicinal properties that can help in controlling asthma and bronchitis. It performs anti-allergic functions in the body and can boost immunity. Tulsi tea contributes to the protection of bone marrow, which produces oxygen-carrying red blood cells and white blood cells that are responsible for immunity. You can enjoy a cup of tulsi tea any time of the day. To make it, just add 5-10 tulsi leaves to a cup of water and let it boil for some time. Allow the flavour to get infused into the tea and then enjoy after straining.