Weight Loss: 5 Morning Drinks To Cut Belly Fat

If you have been keeping your favourite pair of jeans aside, thinking that someday you will fit into them, now is the time to pull them out. Delaying your weight loss goals is not going to help you. You have to take the charge some day and you can always start with small steps. Your body needs time to adjust to a new diet, and you must allow your body that time. Here are some metabolism-boosting drinks that you can include in your diet every morning. These drinks are known to aid fat loss. Have them early in the morning, as that is the time when your metabolism is at its peak.





5 Morning Drinks To Cut Belly Fat



1. Fennel Water

Fennel seeds are a traditional remedy to combat indigestion and bloating. Fennel has some diuretic properties that helps detoxifying you. Detoxing has been closely linked with weight loss. Fennel seeds are also fruitful in boosting your metabolism. Mix a teaspoon of fennel seeds in water and leave it overnight. Strain and drink the water next day.





2. Jeera Water

You have used them in your curries and raita, now use them to melt some belly fat. Jeera water is an excellent low-calorie drink that helps boost digestion and metabolism. It is also helpful in supressing hunger and accelerating fat-burning process. Add a teaspoonful of jeera into a glassful of water and leave it overnight. Strain the drink and consume first thing in the morning.

3. Ajwain Water

Ajwain seeds or carom seeds are known to rev up metabolism naturally. According to Dr. Nidhi Sawhney, practitioner at Nutri Advice, ajwain is helpful in boosting digestion and absorption of food. Due to less room for fat storage, it ultimately leads to weight loss. Soak 2 tsp of dry roasted Ajwain seeds in a cup of water overnight. Mix the water well and have it next morning.





4. Lemon Water

It is summers and we are craving 'nimbu paani' every hour of the day. Did you know starting your day with a glass of lemon water could do wonders to cut your belly fat. Lemon is packed with antioxidants and pectin fibre that may help melt belly fat. Take a glass of water, add a pinch of lemon juice and a teaspoon of honey. Drink it first thing in the morning for best results.





5. Green Tea

Green tea has become quite a rage in the world of health and nutrition. The beverage is full of antioxidants especially catechins that is known to boost metabolism naturally. Have it without sugar, you may want to add a pinch of lemon to spruce it up. Here's the perfect way to brew the beverage.





Try one of these drinks, and see the impact for yourself. It must be understood that merely drinking these drinks would not cut all that bulge it needs to be supplemented with a balanced diet and dedicated regime.







