Let's agree, there are very few things around that are as annoying as a throbbing headache. But most of the time, a headache is left unrecognized until it blows out of proportion. Dear readers, let us tell you not all headaches are the same. Take migraine, for instance; it is a typical phenomenon where there's constant pain, often accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), "Migraine most often begins at puberty and most affects those aged between 35 and 45 years. It is more common in women, usually by a factor of about 2:1, because of hormonal influence." While severe migraine may require medical assistance, for the rest, mindful eating can be of great help. In this article, we will highlight some of the food habits that may trigger migraine pain. Read on.





What Is The Link Between Your Diet And Migraine:

Migraine attacks are often due to multiple factors, and your food habit is one of them. According to the American Migraine Foundation, several studies have shown that migraine is a genetic disorder; however, "environment, lifestyle, and diet can still play a large role in how often you get migraines."

A study published in the Iranian Journal of Nursing and Midwifery Research weighs in; it is necessary to put more emphasis on the significance of correcting dietary patterns to prevent headache attacks and reduce the complications arising from drug consumption in migraine patients.





4 Diet Mistakes That May Trigger Migraine Pain:

Nutritionist Shikha Tripathi recently took to her social media to share some dos and don'ts to prevent migraine attacks. "Understanding migraines as signals of underlying imbalances, we explore key aspects like hormonal fluctuations, nutrient deficiencies, inflammation, gut health, stress, and genetics," she writes. Let's take you through the diet mistakes that should be avoided.

1. Food Sensitivity:

Certain foods contain a significant amount of tyramine, an amino acid that can provoke the early blood vessel changes typical of a migraine. Those foods usually are caffeine, cheese, alcohol, wheat, and dairy products at times, shares the expert.

2. Indigestion:

Experts always stress the importance of having a healthy gut for the smooth functioning of the body. Anytime there is a disturbance in the brain or the gut, communication between the two regions can be disrupted. And this, according to Nutritionist Shikha, may trigger a migraine.

3. Skipping Meals:

Skipping meals and staying hungry could also trigger migraine pain. According to the expert, skipping meals often drops blood sugar levels, releasing hormones that often trigger constant pain on both sides of the head.

4. Magnesium Deficiency:

Nutritionist Shikha further states that nutrient deficiency, especially the lack of magnesium, can also be responsible for migraine triggers. It is because the lack of proper nutrition causes inflammation, further increasing oxidative stress in the body. This further leads to constant headaches.

