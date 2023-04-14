Summer is here in all its glory and its dangers. You may have been looking forward to this season for a number of reasons - perhaps because it brings mangoes, vacations or natural beauty. But what we were not waiting for is the extreme heat and humidity that comes with summer. Various regions have registered record-breaking high temperatures - and it's only April! If you're stepping outside, you may be at risk of heat exhaustion or worse still, a heat stroke. The symptoms of both these conditions vary slightly, and the latter is much more dangerous. But both are heat-related issues that may be avoided by taking adequate precautions beforehand. Your diet can actually play a central role in ensuring that you stay safe during this season. Below are some of the foods and drinks you must add to your summer diet:





Here Are 5 Foods That Can Help Prevent Heat Exhaustion And Sun Stroke:



1. Cucumber

Around 96% of cucumber is actually water. This makes it one of the best you can have during summer. Heat exhaustion can be caused by dehydration and it can also manifest as excessive sweating. Cucumbers allow you to stay naturally hydrated. They can also help detoxify your body and give you a natural energy boost.



2. Watermelon

Just like cucumber, the high water content of watermelon can help you avoid heat exhaustion and sunstroke. Watermelon also contains electrolytes and antioxidants important for your body. The potassium and amino acids present in watermelon are said to be great for your muscles. Given that muscle cramps are a sign of heat stroke, this fruit becomes an even better choice. Adding sabja seeds or mint to your watermelon juice can help enhance its cooling properties.



3. Buttermilk (Chaas)

Chaas or buttermilk is a popular summer drink for the right reasons. Chaas has hydrating, detoxifying, probiotic and immunity-boosting properties. It is rich in vitamins and minerals that can help you bounce back after spending too much time in the sun. Note that heat exhaustion may also be caused by salt depletion. As chaas generally contains regular or rock salt, it can also help address this issue. There are many ways of spicing up your chaas not only to improve its taste but also its nutritional value. Check out these recipes.

Drinks like buttermilk must be included in summer diet. Image Credit: iStock

4. Fennel seeds (Saunf)

Saunf (or badishep) is said to have cooling and gut-friendly properties. Fennel water is a simple yet effective way to stay hydrated and also combat feelings of nausea. Vomiting is one of the signs of heat exhaustion and can be tricky to deal with. Fennel has long been considered one of the best spices for digestion and is light on your system. It can also help detoxify your body. You can add some soaked methi (fenugreek) seeds to your saunf water. They are said to help reduce your body temperature.





5. Apple Cider Vinegar

Heat exhaustion may deplete the levels of sodium and potassium in your body. Apple Cider Vinegar is said to help regulate them. Mix a little of this vinegar in water and add honey before drinking it. This concoction also provides you with much-needed electrolytes. However, note that vinegar is acidic and should be consumed carefully, especially if you are feeling nauseous. If you want to increase your potassium intake, you could also opt for bananas and apricots.







Drinks such as coconut water and raw mango (kairi) aam panna are also suitable choices for combating sunstroke. But you should stay away from drinks that could dehydrate you, such as tea, coffee, alcohol and carbonated beverages. Wear light, breathable fabrics and shield your body from direct sun exposure wherever possible. Stay safe!







Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.