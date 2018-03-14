Summer Care: 4 Refreshing Ways to Use Lemon This Summer

Natasha Chopra | Updated: March 14, 2018 17:28 IST
1. Lemon Water After Meal: Drinking lemon water after meals can keep the problem of indigestion at bay. Doing so will eliminate toxins from your body. To enhance the taste of the lemon water, you can add one teaspoon of honey to it.
(Also read: 5 Benefits of Starting Your Day With Lemon Water)
Drinking lemon water after meals can keep the problem of indigestion at bay.
3. Lemon For Tanning: In order to protect your face from tanning, take some lemon juice and apply it all over your face. Let it dry for 10 minutes. Wash off your face with cold water and repeat the procedure twice a day to see effective results.
(Also read: Say Goodbye To Your Summer Woes: 9 Natural Ways to Get Rid of Skin Tan)
In order to protect your face from tanning, take some lemon juice and apply it all over your face
4. Lemon Mouth Freshener: If you happen to be one of those who suffers from the issue of bad breath, then lemon can prove to be quite beneficial for you as it acts as a natural mouth freshener. You can now make your own organic mouth freshener; all you need is 1 teaspoon of honey, 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, and half a cup of warm water. Mix these ingredients together, gargle with this mixture and feel the freshness in your breath.
So these were few of the best ways in which you can use lemon for your body this summer! Go ahead and make the most of them.
Disclaimer:
The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.