Summer Care: 4 Refreshing Ways to Use Lemon This Summer

stomach related issues to excess amount of sweating, hot summer days can take a toll on your health in many possible ways. However, fret not as there is one magical kitchen ingredient that can come to your rescue this summer- lemon ! This super-sour summer fruit has a lot of health inducing properties. Here we have got you some refreshing ways in which you can bring lemon to use, that too, without any hassle. Read on to know more about them.

1. Lemon Water After Meal: Drinking lemon water after meals can keep the problem of indigestion at bay. Doing so will eliminate toxins from your body. To enhance the taste of the lemon water, you can add one teaspoon of honey to it.



Sweating is quite common during this time of the year. With sweat comes body odour which can turn out to be quite embarrassing at times. In order to get rid of the pungent sweat odour, take some lemon juice and add water to it. Apply the mixture on your armpits and other sweat prone areas and leave it for 15 minutes. Once this is done, rinse off with cold water. Doing this everyday will gradually decrease the odour.

3. Lemon For Tanning: In order to protect your face from tanning, take some lemon juice and apply it all over your face. Let it dry for 10 minutes. Wash off your face with cold water and repeat the procedure twice a day to see effective results.



4. Lemon Mouth Freshener: If you happen to be one of those who suffers from the issue of bad breath, then lemon can prove to be quite beneficial for you as it acts as a natural mouth freshener. You can now make your own organic mouth freshener; all you need is 1 teaspoon of honey, 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, and half a cup of warm water. Mix these ingredients together, gargle with this mixture and feel the freshness in your breath.

So these were few of the best ways in which you can use lemon for your body this summer! Go ahead and make the most of them.



