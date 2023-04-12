As summer approaches, the scorching heat can be quite troublesome. Staying hydrated becomes even more important during this season, and we often increase our liquid intake to keep ourselves refreshed. Buttermilk is a popular traditional drink in Indian homes during the summer months, and we love to drink it with great enthusiasm. This curd-based classic drink provides instant relief from the heat and aids digestion, and it's incredibly easy to make. In fact, there are so many versions of buttermilk available that taste just as delicious as the classic recipe. Without any further delay, let's explore some of the best versions of buttermilk.





Masala Chaas

This salty and tangy drink is easy to make at home and is also available in bottled form. Drinking masala chaas aids in digestion and offers many health benefits. Follow this link for the recipe.

Komal- Gujarati Chaas

This Gujarati buttermilk is a delightful blend of curd, coconut milk, green chillies, sugar, and coriander leaves. A special tadka makes it even more delicious. Click here for the recipe.





Taak (Maharashtrian-Style Chaas)

Taak is a popular summer drink in Maharashtra that's easy to make at home. This spicy, tangy, and salty drink strikes the right balance of flavours on your palate. Follow this link for the recipe.

Cucumber Chaas

Cucumber is a refreshing and healthy summer vegetable that helps in keeping you hydrated. Combine cucumber and mint leaves with curd to make a delicious buttermilk. Click here for the recipe.

Beetroot Chaas

This unique chaas recipe is made by adding cooked beetroot and spices to curd. The result is a flavorful and colourful drink that's perfect for summer. Follow this link for the recipe.











Try these delicious chaas recipes this summer and stay hydrated and refreshed.