Summer is here and so is the time to tweak our diet to make it season friendly. Besides the seasonal diseases, summer brings along dehydration, irritation and several gut-related problems. So, health experts and nutritionists suggest loading up on light, comforting and nutritious foods to keep these health issues at bay. It is also to mention here that a healthy gut helps keep up a balance in our body and strengthen our immunity. Considering these factors, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently shared a quick tip that may help us lead a happy and healthy life during the summers. She suggests the inclusion of white onion in our summer diet.

Rujuta Diwekar took to her Instagram to share a video post where she explains why and how one must include white onion in one's everyday meal. "White onion was already known in our families; but with time, it is going under lost and under-utilized wisdom. In fact, there are something called NUS - Neglected and Under-Utilized Species- which are therapeutic and medicinal for us, but we no longer use them. White onion remains one of them," she stated.

Health Benefits Of White Onion:

Rujuta went on to explain the benefits of white onion and stated that it helps improve gut bacteria diversity. It works as a prebiotic and has a resistant starch that is good for your stomach. These factors further help improve metabolism, digestion and detoxification of body and prevent health issues like bloating, indigestion and more. And clean and well-balanced gut further helps improve immunity and resistance power. White onion also helps cool down the body and beat the night sweats.

How To Include White Onion In Our Diet, As Per Rujuta Diwekar:

1. Eat as salad with roti, sabzi or bhakri.

2. Peel the white onion (not smash or chop it) and use it whole while making khichdi at night.

Eat healthy, stay fit!

