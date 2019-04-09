This Innovative 5 Minute Workout May Reduce Heart Attack Risk: Try These Foods For Healthy Heart

Whether you are a fitness enthusiast or not, this study is sure to please you. A research has found an innovative five minutes workout that could help reduce heart attack risks. Additionally, it could also help improve your focus and boost your sports performance.





As per the preliminary results from a clinical trial of Inspiratory Muscle Strength Training (IMST), presented at the Experimental Biology conference, working out for just 5 minutes could do wonders for your heart health.





"IMST is basically strength-training for the muscles you breathe in with," said Daniel Craighead, lead author of the study.





The technique was devised in 1980s as a means to wean critically ill people off ventilators, IMST involves breathing in vigorously through a hand-held device - an inspiratory muscle trainer - which provides resistance.





"It's something you can do quickly in your home or office, without having to change your clothes, and so far it looks like it is very beneficial to lower blood pressure and possibly boost cognitive and physical performance," he said.





Earlier, patients with lung diseases performed a 30-minute, low-resistance regimen daily to boost their lung capacity. However, when a 2016 study published results from a trial to see if just 30 inhalations per day with greater resistance might help sufferers of obstructive sleep apnea, who tend to have weak breathing muscles. Researchers began to see the other ways in which this technique may prove fruitful.

"Our goal is to develop time-efficient, evidence-based interventions that those busy mid-life adults will actually perform," said principal investigator Professor Doug Seals.





It has been proven that 30 minutes of aerobic exercise per day may help lower blood pressure., only about 5 per cent of adults meet that minimum. Meanwhile, 65 per cent of mid-life adults have high systolic blood pressure.





As per the preliminary results, researchers noted significant drops in blood pressure and improvements in large-artery function among those who performed IMST with no changes in those who used a sham breathing device that delivered low-resistance.





The IMST group also performed better on certain cognitive and memory tests. Their exercise performance also increased, they were also able to stay on the treadmill longer. Their heart rate and oxygen consumption was lower during exercise.











Both Seals and Craighead stress that their findings are preliminary and further stidues are required to reach to conclusive deductions.





"High blood pressure is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, which is the number one cause of death in America," said Craighead. "Having another option in the toolbox to help prevent it would be a real victory.











Foods for heart health





You diet plays a crucial role in determining your heart health. Nowadays, poor heart health is no more a cause of worry for the aged. Even youngsters are seen complaining of high BP and high cholesterol. For good heart health, one must be wary of junk food and ultra-processed food, they lead to fatty deposits on blood vessels. If you are struggling with blood pressure problems, you should avoid excessively salty food as well.





Here are some foods you can add to your heart-healthy diet.





1. Oats

2. Nuts

3. Salmon

4. Yogurt

5. Berries





