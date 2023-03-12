A plateful of delicious rajma chawal can make us go weak in the knees. Hot and delectable rajma curry poured over white steamed rice along with some thinly sliced onions and lemon wedges is always a treat to the tastebuds. Apart from its taste, rajma is packed with plenty of health benefits. Red kidney beans are a great source of protein, and potassium and have a low glycemic index. However, this kind of meal may get heavy for those looking for lighter alternatives in the upcoming summer months. So, how about giving the traditional rajma chawal a makeover? You can eliminate all the spices and gravy, and enjoy this combo with refreshing chopped vegetables in the form of salad. This is thanks to nutritionist Pooja Makhija, who has shared a recipe for rajma chawal salad. This recipe is yummy and you can also enjoy it as a light meal during the day or for dinner.





In the caption, she wrote, “Rajma chawal with a twist! Another interesting idea for salads especially for those who hate salads.”





To make this salad, you will need the star ingredient boiled rajma, of course. With that, you can add chopped tomatoes, green capsicum, boiled corn, onion, red bell pepper, coriander leaves, red jalapeno and brown rice or white rice (depending upon your choice). Mix everything together. For dressing? You can use lime juice, olive juice, honey, jeera powder, grated garlic, paprika powder, sumac or amchur powder, salt and pepper. Enjoy!

Not just salads, Pooja Makhija often shares recipe videos giving healthy twists to other delicacies also. Most of us like to pair up our meals with tangy interesting pickles on the side. Pooja once posted a video showing how to make a nice probiotic pickle. This recipe will give you a mouth-watering, comforting and highly flavourful pickle. To prepare the pickle, you must take raw chopped onions in a bowl and pour some apple cider vinegar followed by hot water into it. Put raw beetroots and some salt. Now, keep this at room temperature for 24 to 36 hours and your probiotic pickle is ready. Not just with your regular meals, you can use this pickle as a topping on your sandwiches or simply savour it with rotis also.

Now, whenever you are looking for drool-worthy accompaniments for your usual meals, don't forget to try out these recipes.