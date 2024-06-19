Have you ever felt exhausted even after resting all day? Do you wake up feeling low after a full night's sleep? Wondering how you got so tired without any physical exercise? Dear reader, this might be connected to your mental and physical health. Health experts refer to this as adrenal fatigue, often caused by hormonal imbalances. But don't worry, we've got a solution for you! Nutritionist Shikha Gupta recently shared a super easy electrolyte drink recipe on Instagram that may help you combat adrenal fatigue. Let's dive in.





What Is Adrenal Fatigue? How to Detect It? What Are the Symptoms?

According to WebMD, adrenal fatigue is a term coined in 1998 by James Wilson, a naturopath and alternative medicine expert. He describes it as a condition where the adrenal glands function below the necessary level, typically due to intense stress and chronic health issues. This prolonged stress leads to the adrenal glands burning out from excessive cortisol production, resulting in adrenal fatigue.

The Endocrine Society adds that long-term stress can overwhelm the adrenal glands, causing an imbalance in the body. However, there are no tests to detect adrenal fatigue directly. It is usually identified based on symptoms such as:

Tiredness

Insufficient sleep

Increased cravings for salt, sugar, or caffeine

How to Cure Adrenal Fatigue and Detox Your Adrenal Glands:

Prolonged stress necessitates proper detoxification to flush out accumulated toxins and regulate blood and oxygen flow in the body. This helps reduce oxidative stress and supports cortisol production. Proper nutritional supplementation with vitamins B5, B6, B12, C, and magnesium is essential, according to a WebMD report.





With this in mind, nutritionist Shikha Gupta has prepared a healthy concoction that will load you up with electrolytes and essential vitamins for proper detoxification.

Electrolyte Drink for Adrenal Fatigue: How to Make It:

Shikha Gupta shares that this simple drink provides essential minerals and vitamins like vitamin C, which often gets depleted when you're stressed. Here's how to make it:





1. Take 100-150ml water or coconut water.

2. Add the juice of half a lemon or 100ml orange juice.

3. Mix in one-fourth teaspoon of cream of tartar. You can also replace it with extra lemon juice or apple cider vinegar.

4. Add one-fourth teaspoon of sea salt.

5. Mix it all in a glass and drink once a day, either in the early morning or mid-morning.

Sounds simple, right? Include this drink in your routine to combat stress naturally. But remember, don't overdo it. As Shikha Gupta advises, it's "just one of the many things you can do for your adrenal fatigue." So, eat mindfully and maintain a healthy lifestyle for overall benefits.