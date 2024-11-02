November is marked as Diabetes Awareness Month with November 14 being World Diabetes Day. Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when there is too much glucose (sugar) in the blood. Over time, high blood sugar levels can damage blood vessels and nerves throughout the body. If not managed properly, people with diabetes have a higher risk of other serious health problems. A person can get diabetes due to various factors including lifestyle. It is very well known that being overweight or obese, physical inactivity, and eating unhealthy carbohydrates can increase your risk of diabetes. However, in a recent Instagram video, Nutritionist and Diabetes Educator Khushboo Jain Tibrewala explains one important risk factor often ignored - stress.





"If you are doing everything right, but your glucose levels are still not coming down, stress could be the reason. A lot of times people are diagnosed with diabetes in their 20s and 30s. Now you are too young to be getting diabetes, right? But on probing we have learned that although they might have had a genetic risk or they might be eating unhealthy food or might have bad habits, the final tipping point, that trigger that causes type 2 diabetes in their body is generally a period of high stress. It could be like a bad work environment, loss of someone you love, it could be multiple things," the nutritionist explains in the clip.





Along with using calming techniques to manage your emotions, your food choices can also help. A healthy gut promotes a healthy mind and vice versa. The nutritionist explains that instead of eating junk food during stress, eating foods that calm your gut can be beneficial to manage your stress and reduce the risk of conditions like diabetes.





"Eat foods that are calming to your gut. This will calm the entire system and as a result, it will also calm your mind and you will be able to cope with life more effectively," the nutritionist explains.











Including prebiotics and probiotics in your diet is a simple and effective way to improve your gut health. Include natural foods that promote a healthy gut microbiome.

Prebiotic foods for your diet:

Wholegrains

Legumes

Garlic

Onions

Leeks

Shitake mushrooms

Asparagus

Oats

Apples

Probiotic foods for your diet:

Hard cheeses

Kefir

Natural yoghurt

Tempeh

Kimchi

Sauerkraut

Further, include plenty of fruits and vegetables in your diet along with antioxidant-rich healthy beverages such as green tea and hydration through water. Stay healthy!