If you have grown up in an Indian household, chances are there has always been a packet of Eno lying in a kitchen drawer or stashed in a travel pouch. Be it a post-wedding dinner or just a heavy plate of chhole bhature, this fizzy fruit salt has long been the go-to for quick relief from acidity. And yes, it does offer instant comfort! But here's the thing: while Eno works well when you need instant relief, using it regularly may not be the best thing for your gut in the long run. Some experts, though acknowledging the benefits of Eno, believe that frequent use of it can harm your digestive system. So, if you have been using Eno too frequently, here's something you should keep in mind.





How Can Eno Affect Your Digestive System?

As per nutritionist Shikha Gupta Kashyap, acidity is often a result of low stomach acid, not high. Eno, which has a mix of sodium bicarbonate and citric acid, produces that fizzy reaction we all know and gives us short-term relief. However, if you use it too frequently, it may signal your stomach to reduce its own acid production. With time, the expert states it might make your digestion slower and increase your dependence on antacids.

While Eno is helpful for urgent situations, it's important not to depend on it as your daily digestive issue fixes.

What Can You Do Instead?

Instead of taking antacids regularly, Shikha recommends a simple and gentle home remedy. Just mix one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar with warm water and sip it through a straw. This can help your stomach break down food more effectively and may improve overall digestion if you use it consistently and mindfully.

What Else Is Eno Used For?

Aside from its use as an antacid, Eno has become a bit of a secret kitchen hack over the years. Here are some creative and tasty ways to use it in everyday cooking:

1. Fluff Up Your Dhoklas

We all know that Gujarati-style dhoklas are all about airy, melt-in-your-mouth texture. If you add a pinch of Eno to the batter right before steaming it, it'll help create a light and spongy result that's hard to get otherwise.

2. Make Puffy Bhaturas

When you are short on time, a little Eno in your bhatura dough can do the trick. It helps the dough rise faster and gives it that restaurant-style puff without any fermentation.

3. Soften Idlis

Did you forget to ferment the batter? No worries! Add a bit of Eno just before steaming, and you'll still get soft and tender idlis in no time. It's a handy shortcut for those rushed mornings!

4. Make Fluffy Chillas

Some people swear by adding Eno to their besan chilla batter for extra fluffiness. Just a pinch can improve texture and make your breakfast feel a little fancier.

5. Crispy Pakoras Without Baking Soda

Is baking soda not your thing? Eno can be a quick substitute when you want pakoras that are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Just don't overdo it, or you might end up with a bitter aftertaste.

5 Soothing Drinks To Ease Acidity

If you struggle with acidity often, switch to simple solutions that can easily be prepared at home. Here are some easy options:

1. Coconut Water

Naturally cooling and rich in electrolytes, coconut water helps bring your body's pH into balance. A glass of coconut water on a hot day not only hydrates but also helps settle acidity-related discomfort.

2. Saunf Water

Saunf or fennel helps boost digestion and is often chewed after meals. For a deeper effect, soak it in water overnight and drink it first thing in the morning. It may help handle your acidity.

3. Herbal Teas

Teas made with ginger or chamomile can calm your digestive tract. Ginger tea, in particular, is known to reduce inflammation and soothe heartburn naturally.

4. Aloe Vera Juice

While it's not an instant fix, aloe vera juice contains enzymes that support digestion. A small amount taken regularly might help prevent the frequency of acidity episodes over time.

5. Vegetable Smoothies

Smoothies with alkaline veggies like spinach, cucumber, and kale can cool the stomach and reduce acid build-up. Just be sure to avoid citrus or high-acid ingredients when making them.





So, use Eno for your digestive issues but less frequently!