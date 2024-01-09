Soft, fluffy and flavourful, the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about mindful snacking is dhokla. This delightful dish is native to Gujarat and is made with fermented batter steamed to a cake-like texture. As per legends, dhokla was first mentioned back in the 11th century in Jain text, where it would be called Dukkia. Over the years, several variations of this dish have emerged which makes us incorporate more flavours and nutrients in this dish. One of the most famous ones is rava dhokla, which is made from semolina. If love rava dhokla, then we have listed a new type of snack recipe for you, Oats Rava Palak Dhokla. Intrigued? Read on the learn more about this recipe and how to make it!





Tempering can change the colour and enhance the flavour of your Oats Rava Palak Dhokla.

Is Oats Rava Palak Dhokla Healthy?

Yes! Oats rava palak dhokla is extremely healthy because of its ingredients. The main ingredient rava, also known as semolina or sooji, is high in protein, fibre, vitamins, iron and magnesium. As per Healthline, rava may also help in your weight loss. Oats are known as one of the healthiest grains in the heart. They are rich in essential nutrients like zinc, magnesium, thiamine, iron, phosphorus, manganese, and selenium, which are good for your immunity and improve heart health. Spinach, the green leafy king, is packed with calcium, manganese and vitamin K. Moreover, the oats rava palak dhokla is steamed so there is no oil used in baking it except for tempering. So overall, this dhokla recipe is healthy and nutritious.

How To Make Oats Rava Palak Dhokla: Recipe To Make Oats Rava Palak Dhokla At Home

Take a bowl and add oats, rava, red chilli powder, curd, salt and water. Mix all the ingredients and set them aside for 15-20 minutes. Now add spinach and water to this mixture. Mix well so that the oats rava palak dhokla have a thick batter.





In the meantime, prepare the steamer by pouring water and preheating it on medium-low heat. Grease the dhokla pans with a little oil or butter. In the dhokla mixture, add the fruit salt and a little bit of water and mix well. Now transfer the batter to the greased dhokla pans and sprinkle some additional red chilli powder over it before placing it in the steamer.

Adding palak to your oats rava dhokla can increase its nutritional value.

Cover the steamer for 15 to 20 minutes for the dhokla to bake. To check if it's done, insert a butter knife in the middle of it, if it comes out clean, then it's done otherwise place the steamer on the burner for additional 5-10 minutes. After the dhoklas have been made, switch off the burner and remove the stand from the steamer for it to cool.





Place the oats rava palak dhokla on the plate and cut them into small squares. Now take a pan and add some oil. To this, add mustard seeds and hing and allow them to crackle. Slit some green chillies from between and along with curry leaves, add them to the oil. Stir for a few minutes before turning the heat off. Pour this tempering over the oats rava palak dhokla. Garnish this with chopped coriander leaves and grated coconut. And voila! Your oats rava palak dhokla is ready to serve!





Bonus Tip:





Oats rava palak dhokla tastes best when served with masala chai or green chilli chutney. You can also serve this dhokla recipe with tamarind chutney after chilling it for a while. To make an even healthier version of it, you can add other chopped vegetables like carrots, sweet corn, capsicum, etc.