Are you striving for a flat stomach but struggling to achieve it? Have you attempted various diets and gym exercises without seeing the desired results? It's possible that your nighttime eating habits are the culprit. Certain foods are better suited for daytime consumption, and avoiding them at night can help you reach your goal. Curious about which foods to avoid? Let's hear from nutritionist LogaPritika Srinivasan, who shared her insights on Instagram, revealing the specific foods to avoid after 6 pm. Keep reading to learn more.

How To Get A Flat Stomach? Here Are 6 Foods To Avoid:

1. Sugary Foods

Sugary foods like cakes, cookies, and chocolates are a big no-no after 6 pm. Being high in calories, they can lead to belly fat storage, resulting in weight gain. Making this change can be slightly difficult initially, but once you do, there's no going back.

2. Heavy Proteins

The nutritionist also recommends avoiding heavy proteins at night. While protein is healthy, heavy versions like red meat and curries can be difficult to digest, causing stomach issues while sleeping. Stick to light proteins like chicken breast or eggs.

3. Carbonated Drinks

We all know that carbonated drinks are not the best for our health. When trying to achieve a flat stomach, it's essential to avoid them completely, especially after 6 pm. These include sodas, beers, and sparkling water, which can lead to gas, bloating and fat gain.

4. Dairy

Srinivasan also suggests steering clear of dairy products after 6 pm. Dairy is quite heavy on the stomach and can result in bloating and digestion issues. Avoid milk, cheese, yoghurt, and creams, and stick to consuming them during the day.

5. Refined Carbohydrates

Refined carbohydrates are another thing to avoid. Whether you're a white rice lover, pasta lover, or bread lover, stop including them in your dinner. Consuming them can lead to insulin spikes and stubborn belly fat.

6. Deep-Fried Foods

Abstain from eating deep-fried foods like French fries, pakodas, kachoris and samosas. Srinivasan says these foods are high in calories and can slow down metabolism, leading to excessive fat storage.

Now that you know what foods to avoid after 6 pm, make sure to exclude them from your diet. Once you start doing so, you'll notice the change in your health.