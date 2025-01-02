Hormones play a crucial role in regulating many vital functions in our bodies, from metabolism and growth to mood and reproductive health. When hormones are out of balance, it can lead to a range of symptoms that affect our daily lives. In an Instagram post, Dietitian Manpreet Kalra recently shared some valuable insights on hormonal imbalances and how to address them through natural remedies. In this article, we will explore seven common hormonal imbalance symptoms and solutions that can help you restore balance.





Here Are 7 Hormonal Imbalance Symptoms And Their Home Remedies

1. High Estrogen Level - Pear-Shaped Body

When estrogen levels are too high, it can lead to an accumulation of fat in the hips, thighs, and buttocks, resulting in a pear-shaped body. High estrogen can also contribute to conditions like fibroids, bloating, and heavy periods.

Solution: Manpreet recommends drinking spearmint tea 2-3 times a day. Spearmint tea is known to help reduce high estrogen levels by promoting a balanced hormone environment in the body. It can also aid in reducing bloating and digestive discomfort.

2. Low Estrogen Level - Hot Flashes

Low estrogen levels are commonly associated with menopause and can lead to symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, and mood swings. Hot flashes, in particular, are uncomfortable and can disrupt daily life.





Solution: To combat hot flashes, Manpreet suggests having 1 teaspoon of roasted flaxseeds and fennel seeds after lunch. These seeds are rich in phytoestrogens, plant compounds that mimic the action of estrogen in the body and help regulate hormone levels, reducing the intensity of hot flashes.

3. High Insulin Level - Belly Fat

High insulin levels, often associated with insulin resistance, can lead to the storage of fat around the belly. This condition is commonly seen in individuals with obesity, diabetes, or metabolic syndrome and can increase the risk of heart disease.





Solution: Drinking methi (fenugreek) seed water every morning can help manage insulin levels and reduce belly fat. Fenugreek seeds have been shown to improve insulin sensitivity and support healthy blood sugar levels. Soaking a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds in water overnight and drinking it on an empty stomach can be an effective solution.

4. High Testosterone Level - Facial Hair

While testosterone is primarily a male hormone, women also produce it in smaller amounts. When testosterone levels are too high, it can lead to unwanted symptoms like excessive facial hair (hirsutism), acne, and deepening of the voice. This is often seen in conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).





Solution: To lower high testosterone levels, Manpreet recommends drinking nettle tea in the evening. Nettle has anti-androgenic properties, meaning it can help reduce testosterone levels in women. Additionally, it is rich in vitamins and minerals, supporting overall hormonal health.

5. Low Progesterone Level - Mood Swings and PMS

Progesterone is a key hormone that regulates the menstrual cycle and supports pregnancy. When progesterone levels are low, women may experience mood swings, anxiety, irritability, and painful PMS symptoms.





Solution: To address low progesterone, try drinking chasteberry tea in the evening. Chasteberry (Vitex agnus-castus) is known for its ability to balance progesterone levels, alleviate PMS symptoms, and improve mood. It helps stimulate the pituitary gland to increase progesterone production naturally.





6. High Cortisol Level - Palpitations and Anxiety

Cortisol is known as the "stress hormone" because it is released in response to stress. Chronic stress can lead to elevated cortisol levels, causing symptoms such as heart palpitations, anxiety, fatigue, and trouble sleeping.





Solution: To reduce cortisol levels, Manpreet suggests drinking a glass of coconut water with lemon and rock salt. Coconut water is rich in potassium and electrolytes, which help balance cortisol levels. Lemon helps detoxify the body, and rock salt contains minerals that support adrenal health, helping to regulate stress hormones.

7. Low Thyroid Levels - Weight Gain

The thyroid gland produces hormones that regulate metabolism. When thyroid levels are low, it can result in weight gain, fatigue, dry skin, and hair loss. Hypothyroidism (an underactive thyroid) is the primary cause of these symptoms.





Solution: To support thyroid health, Manpreet recommends drinking coriander seed water every morning. Coriander seeds are believed to improve thyroid function and support metabolism. Soaking coriander seeds overnight and drinking the water on an empty stomach can help boost thyroid function and reduce weight gain associated with hypothyroidism.

9 Habits That Are Killing Your Hormones

While natural remedies can help address hormonal imbalances, it's also essential to eliminate lifestyle habits that may be exacerbating the problem. Here are 9 habits that can negatively affect your hormones:

Vegetable oil: Highly processed oils can disrupt hormone production and balance. Processed cereals: These are often high in sugar and refined carbs, which can interfere with insulin and blood sugar regulation. Long sitting hours: Prolonged inactivity can lead to weight gain and hormone imbalances, particularly insulin resistance. Excessive sugar: High sugar intake can cause insulin spikes, leading to fat storage and hormonal disruptions. Stress: Chronic stress increases cortisol levels, negatively affecting hormones like progesterone and thyroid. Alcohol: Excessive alcohol consumption can disrupt estrogen and testosterone levels, affecting both men and women. Hormonal imbalances: Ignoring existing imbalances can worsen the symptoms over time. Use of plastics: Chemicals in plastic containers and bottles can act as endocrine disruptors, interfering with hormone production. Less sleep: Poor sleep quality can elevate cortisol levels and disrupt the natural hormone balance.

Always consult with a healthcare provider before making significant changes to your diet or lifestyle, especially if you have underlying health conditions.