Who can resist a plate of steaming hot momos? We guess no one! Soft and succulent dough filled with a variety of fillings, it's a snack that has fans across the country. As much as we love indulging in them, they come at a cost: weight gain! Momos are made with various ingredients and methods, which can sometimes be unhealthy. For those on a weight loss journey, eating momos may seem like a distant dream. But imagine if you could satisfy your momo cravings without compromising on your weight loss goals? Wouldn't that be an incredible feeling? Below, we'll share five genius tips on how you can transform momos into a guilt-free delight.

Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Make Your Plate Of Momos Weight Loss-Friendly:

1. Prepare The Dough With Atta

Typically, the dough for momos is prepared with maida (all-purpose flour). However, maida is low in fibre and high in calories, making it less nutritious. To make momos healthier, you can opt for flour such as atta (whole wheat flour). Its high fibre content and presence of essential nutrients make it a healthy swap.

2. Be Generous With Veggies/Chicken

Whether you're making veg momos or non-veg momos, be sure to add a generous amount of filling. Chicken is a great source of protein, whereas veggies are high in fibre. Always add extra filling and avoid adding excess oil while making them. This way, you'll be able to savour momos totally guilt-free.

3. Opt For Healthier Cooking Options

Momos can be cooked in a variety of ways. For weight loss, always opt for steaming. Steaming is a healthier cooking method as it retains nutrients and flavour. Plus, steamed momos tend to have fewer calories compared to fried or pan-fried momos. So, when in doubt, simply steam the momos and enjoy!

4. Pair With Low-Calorie Accompaniments

Another thing to keep in mind is to choose low-calorie accompaniments. Most of us usually enjoy momos with a side of mayonnaise or chilli garlic sauce. However, these can be high in calories and also contain excess oil. Instead, you can relish momos with healthier alternatives such as low-calorie mayonnaise or roasted chilli oil.

5. Exercise Portion Control

The key to enjoying momos on a weight-loss diet is to practice portion control. No matter how healthy you make them, momos still contain calories. If you consume too many, you can quickly derail from your weight loss journey. To prevent this, always enjoy them in moderation and have smaller portions.





So, the next time you plan to make momos at home, keep these easy tips in mind. Stay fit and healthy!