Having healthy and glowing skin is an ideal many of us aspire to. We follow elaborate skincare routines on a daily basis. But apart from using products externally, we also need to pay attention to our diet. What goes inside our body also affects how our skin looks and also how it develops over time. Many of us try doing whatever we can to avoid blemishes in the short run and wrinkles in the long run. We may try home remedies and special face packs regularly. But one of the best steps you can take for your skin health is to consume vegetable juices. These nutrient-loaded drinks can work wonders in protecting our skin and enhancing it naturally. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recently shared two vegetable juice recipes that can help in this regard. Check them out below:





Also read: Juice For Healthy Skin: Include This Green Juice In Your Diet For Glowing Skin

Drink #1: Red Vegetable Juice For Healthy Skin And Improved Immunity - Recommended By Nmami Agarwal

How To Make:





In a blender, add chopped carrot, beetroot, cucumber, mint leaves, tomatoes and half a glass of water. Blend to form a thick, reddish juice and add more water as required. Do not strain the juice before consumption. Drink it immediately after blending.





Why This Juice Is Good For You:





In the caption, the nutritionist mentioned that not straining the juice helps retain its fibre content. High-fibre foods are known to keep you full for longer and thus aid in weight loss. Nmami also said that this drink is rich in antioxidants and immunity-boosting nutrients. But why is it great for your skin? Each of the veggies that are added to this juice is loaded with important vitamins and minerals:

Beetroot is said to have anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing properties. Its vitamin C content can help prevent dry skin and also help in collagen synthesis.

Carrots also contain vitamin C along with beta-carotene, both f which promote healthy skin. The nutrients found in carrots are also said to protect from sun damage and brighten the skin.

Cucumber is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. It can cool damaged skin and keep you naturally hydrated with its water content.

Along with vitamin C, tomatoes contain lycopene which may offer protection from UV rays. Its compounds can soothe irritated skin and also reduce the risk of skin cancer.

Watch Nmami's original reel below:



Drink #2: Green Vegetable Juice For Skin Health - Recommended By Nmami Agarwal





How To Make:





In a blender, add chopped cucumber, ash gourd, gooseberry (amla), mint leaves, half a green apple and a little water. Blend to form a thick green juice and add more water as required. The nutritionist recommended having this juice as a mid-morning drink.





Also read: 11 Best Fruit Juice Recipes | Easy Juice Recipes





Why This Juice Is Good For You:

In the caption, Nmami mentioned that this juice is rich in vitamins C and A, fibre and antioxidants.

Ash gourd is low in calories while being high in fibre. So if you're on a weight loss diet, you can still enjoy this juice.

The Vitamin C content of green apples helps protect your skin from free radical damage.

Amla is said to have anti-ageing properties and can also help prevent acne. We have already discussed the benefits of cucumber above.

Mint leaves hydrate your skin and can also prevent inflammation and acne.

Watch Nmami's original reel below:

One of the best things about these juices is that they can easily be prepared using common ingredients. Make them a regular part of your diet and your skin will thank you!







Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.