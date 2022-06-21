For some people summer is all about indulging into their favourite seasonal fruits like mangoes, litchis, watermelon and more while others are all excited to plan their summer vacations. However, one thing that should not be taken for granted amidst all the summer excitement is skincare. With the sun beating down on our heads and sapping our energies, we all need to ensure that we drink or eat something to hydrate our body throughout the day. Especially for the ones out in the sun for long hours for commuting to and from work or any other outdoor activities. To avoid all the skin-related hassles, and to keep your skin radiating and hydrated from within, here we bring 5 vegetable juices you must add to your diet this summer season.





The best way to keep your body hydrated is to fuel it with these fresh vegetable juice in the morning with breakfast and in the evening before supper. Your body will remain hydrated making you feel active and rejuvenated. So, without much ado, let's get started with the recipes.

Summer Skincare: Here're Are 5 Vegetable Juices For Healthy And Glowing Skin:

Beetroot Juice: Recommended By NDTV Food

Popular worldwide, this juice is truly a miracle for skincare. Beetroot juice acts as a great blood purifier, which is key in keeping your skin glowing and healthy. Beetroots are also rich in Vitamin C which helps in clearing blemishes and evens out your skin tone while giving it a natural glow. Find the recipe here.

Cucumber Juice

Shilpa Arora (Health Practitioner, Nutritionist and certified Macrobiotic Health Coach) says, "Cucumber juice is packed with nutrients like Vit K, Vit C, magnesium, phosphorus, riboflavin, B-6, folate, pantothenic acid, iron, silica, calcium and zinc." That's the reason why many people swear by drinking cucumber juice to keep their skin flawless and hydrated for long. Find the recipe here.

Tomato Juice

Tomato juice helps you in getting rid of tanning, counter discolouration of skin, helps in treating acne, shrinks open pores and also regulates secretion of sebum in oily skin. It is advised to drink the juice every morning in order to extract all the goodness from it.

Bottle Gourd And Mint Juice

Many people do not like consuming bottle gourd but this juice recipe is a game changer. Ps: bottle gourd should always be consumed fresh. Try a bit of flesh before blending, it shouldn't taste bitter. If it does, discard it and use another one. To prepare this juice, you need bottle gourd, mint leaves, amla, ginger and rock salt. Blend it all together and strain. Drink immediately!

Cabbage And Cucumber Juice

Cabbage juice may do wonders for your skin health as it contains Vitamin C and K and some antioxidants that protect skin from free-radical damage. We have added a little bit of mango also to give it a tangy and refreshing taste. To prepare this, you need cabbage, parsley, cucumber, and mango. Blend it all together and there you get a refreshing glass ready!





Try these recipes and let us know which one you liked the most!










