If you're trying to lose weight, you're probably aware that belly fat is the most difficult to lose. Although you may be losing fat from other parts of your body such as your arms and face, belly fat is too resistant to disappear. For the uninitiated, visceral fat is the fat around the tummy that is required to cushion the organs, but too much of it can be dangerous to your health. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "Cardiovascular diseases and belly fat are closely related. We've all heard of bodies with an apple or pear shape. People with an apple shape tend to carry a lot of weight in their midsection and are more susceptible to cardiovascular diseases." There are a few factors that lead to belly fat, and in order to lose the extra weight, you must combine a healthy diet with consistent exercise.





Having said that, we have compiled a list of 5 herbal teas that may help in reducing your belly fat. Besides reducing belly fat, these teas are also excellent for detoxifying the body. Take a look.

Here're 5 Herbal Teas That May Help Reduce Belly Fat:

1. Green Tea

Green tea contains antioxidants known as catechins, which are thought to combat stubborn belly fat. Numerous studies have demonstrated that regularly consuming green tea helps to reduce belly fat. Catechins stimulate the release of fat from fat cells in the abdomen, as well as the liver's ability to burn fat. Click here to know more about Green tea and its benefits.

2. Peppermint Tea

Peppermint tea helps with weight loss, eases heartburn, improves skin tone, induces sleep, and increases satiety, all of which contribute to weight loss, says Fortis Hospital nutritionist Dr. Simran Saini. Besides, peppermint tea has almost no side effects, so you can drink it whenever you want. Click here to know more about Peppermint tea.

3. Turmeric Tea

Another frequent risk factor associated with obesity or fat accumulation is metabolic syndrome. Metabolic changes caused by fat accumulation around the abdomen resulting in metabolic syndrome. Turmeric reduces the risk of high cholesterol, triglyceride levels, and blood sugar levels, all of which are detrimental to the condition. Click here to know about Turmeric tea and its recipe.

4. Lemon Cinnamon Tea

Lemon is high in vitamin C, pectin fibre, and antioxidants, all of which have been shown to improve immunity, suppress appetite, and reduce belly fat. Lemon tea is one of the most effective weight-loss beverages. Lemon juice contains very few calories. This, in turn, aids in weight loss. Cinnamon contains a mineral chromium compound that helps to control appetite. The miracle spice also contains a wealth of fibre, vitamins, and essential minerals that all help with weight loss. Click here to know Lemon Cinnamon Tea and its benefits in detail.

5. Tulsi Tea

Tulsi leaves stimulate the body's metabolism. The faster your metabolism, the more calories you can burn. Tulsi also aids in the natural stimulation of digestion and the elimination of toxins from the body. Click here to know more about Tulsi tea.





