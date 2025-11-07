Let's just admit that our vegetable baskets are incomplete without potatoes. This versatile vegetable is not only affordable but can also be used to make a variety of dishes, such as French fries, cheese balls, curries and other items. That's not all. Potatoes are also used as a binding agent for tikkis and as a cleaning agent for utensils, which is why many people buy and store them in bulk. However, have you noticed that storing potatoes often results in sprouts, also known as white-coloured shoots, growing on the skin? If yes, then today, we are going to discuss whether eating sprouted potatoes is safe or not.

Sprouted Potatoes: Should You Eat Them?

According to a report by Healthline, sprouted potatoes contain two glycoalkaloid compounds, solanine and chaconine, which help in managing cholesterol and blood sugar levels when taken in small quantities. However, these two compounds may be detrimental to your health if taken in excessive amounts.





Too much glycoalkaloid consumption at lower doses can lead to vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain, claims Healthline. Meanwhile, when consumed in large quantities, it can cause headaches, fever, a rapid pulse, low blood pressure, and other problems.

Why You Must Avoid Sprouted Potatoes

Sprouted Potatoes can pose several health risks. Photo Credit: Pexels

Turns Toxic: Gycoalkaloids, concentrated in a potato's leaves, flowers, eyes, and sprouts, are toxic to humans, causing gastrointestinal and neurological disorders. Nausea, headaches, stomach cramps, diarrhoea, vomiting, and more severe issues are some symptoms of glycoalkaloid poisoning.

These sprouted potatoes can have a bitter taste, due to increased levels of glycoalkaloids, making them unpleasant to eat.

These sprouted potatoes can have a bitter taste, due to increased levels of glycoalkaloids, making them unpleasant to eat. Reduces Nutritional Value: The nutrients stored in potatoes get depleted by sprouting, reducing their nutritional value.

Is It Possible To Reduce Toxicity From Sprouted Potatoes?

Discarding the eyes, green skin, sprouts and bruised portions of potatoes might lower the toxicity, but it may still pose a risk. Additionally, peeling the layers and frying them might also reduce glycoalkaloid levels. However, boiling, baking, and microwaving them have little to no effect in reducing these toxins.





The Bottom Line

As per the National Capital Poison Centre, the best option is to toss the potatoes that have sprouted or turned green. If you wish to reduce sprouting in potatoes, then it is advisable to avoid stockpiling them. You must buy just enough to last a week or two and store them in a cool, dark and dry place. However, it is better to cook them almost immediately, within a few days of purchase. Click here to read how to store potatoes properly at home.