If you spend even five minutes scrolling on Instagram, you will spot chia seed water popping up in every health reel. That squishy gel-like texture looks oddly satisfying — but is it just another viral trend or is there more to it? To find out, I decided to drink chia seeds water every day for a week. For those unfamiliar, chia seeds have been around for centuries and are loaded with fibre, plant protein, omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. When soaked in water, they swell up into a jelly-like drink that is meant to be good for digestion, hydration and even skin. I kept it simple. One glass every morning, 30 minutes before breakfast. Here is what actually changed in my body after seven days.





This Is What Happened To My Body When I Drank Chia Seeds Water For A Week:

1. My Digestion Improved Dramatically

By day two, I noticed my digestion feeling a lot smoother. A 2019 study in Nutrients explains that chia seeds are rich in soluble fibre, which helps regulate bowel movements. That definitely checked out for me - there was less bloating, and I felt lighter in the mornings. Drinking chia seed water on an empty stomach seemed to wake up my digestive system gently. No stomach cramps, no discomfort. Just a consistent, predictable bathroom schedule — which, honestly, felt like a win.

2. I Felt Full For Hours Without Snacking

The second thing I noticed was how full I felt after breakfast. I am usually the kind of person who needs a mid-morning snack, but chia seed water seemed to change that. As per a 2020 research paper, fibre helps regulate hunger hormones and reduces inflammation. When chia seeds expand in the stomach, they take up space, which helped with portion control and stopped me from mindlessly reaching for biscuits or crisps.

3. My Energy Levels Stayed Steady All Day

Usually, my energy dips hard post-lunch. But during the week I tried chia water, I felt a lot more balanced. A review in Food Hydrocolloids for Health explains that chia seeds contain slow-digesting carbohydrates and plant-based protein, which release energy gradually.





I was more alert in the afternoons, and surprisingly, I did not feel the need for a second coffee. Everything just felt… steadier. I was not bouncing off the walls, but I was definitely not dragging myself through meetings either.

4. My Skin Looked More Hydrated

Now this one caught me off guard. Around day four, I noticed my skin looking less dull, not dramatically glowing, but more hydrated.





Chia seeds are high in antioxidants and omega-3 fats, which are known to support skin health. Within a week, the patch of dryness on my cheek had calmed down, and my face felt less parched. I cannot say it turned me into a skincare influencer, but something shifted. My nails also felt stronger, which I did not expect.

5. I Craved Less Sugar, Especially In The Evenings

This was probably the most surprising change. I tend to crave something sweet around 5 pm — a biscuit, a muffin, sometimes both. But after drinking chia seed water in the afternoons, I started skipping the snack altogether.





Turns out, according to the U.S. CDC, fibre slows the absorption of sugar in the bloodstream. So you do not get the crash that usually triggers sugar cravings. For the first time in ages, I ended the workday without raiding the fridge.

Chia Seeds vs Sabja Seeds: What I Learnt Along The Way

As I kept reading about chia seeds, I got curious about sabja seeds — the ones used in falooda. Both look similar, but they are different in texture, colour and nutrition.





Chia seeds are a mix of black, white, and brown tones. Sabja seeds are pure jet-black and swell up instantly in water. Chia seeds take a little longer - about 5 to 10 minutes. While both are cooling and hydrating, chia seeds have more omega-3s and protein.





So, if you are adding them to your routine for gut health or skin, chia might offer slightly more benefits. But if you want something that works instantly and tastes good in Indian drinks, sabja seeds are still a solid pick.

Final Thought

Trying chia seeds water for a week was easy, cheap and genuinely effective. I felt less bloated, ate better, had more energy, and my skin did not hate me for once. No dramatic weight loss or overnight transformations, but small changes that actually felt sustainable.





If you are thinking about trying something simple to improve your overall health, one glass of chia seed water every morning might be worth adding to your day. No fancy blenders, no complicated prep - just a spoonful of seeds and a glass of water.