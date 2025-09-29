Dinner is over, and the table is cleared. You reach for that bowl of creamy, cool dahi when someone says, “Stop! Eating curd at night gives you a cold.” The age-old debate begins again. In Indian households, dahi is more than just food - it is comfort, tradition, and health all rolled into one. But the question lingers: Is it safe to eat curd after sunset? Nutritionists say the answer is not as black and white as family folklore suggests. Here is how curd really works at night, what science says, and who should think twice before adding it to their dinner plate.





The Debate Around Eating Curd At Night

For years, people have argued over whether curd should be eaten before bed. Some swear it causes mucus, while others treat it as a digestive saviour. Nutritionist Shilpa Arora has a straightforward take: “It is absolutely fine to have curd at night. For dinner, opt for chaas or raita (maybe mint and jeera raita) to aid digestion. You could also add fenugreek to calm the stomach of any indigestion.”

Dietician Meher Rajput from FITPASS agrees that curd is an excellent source of good bacteria, but notes that some may find it heavy. In such cases, buttermilk makes an easier alternative. She adds, “It is advisable to have curd or buttermilk (which is easy to digest) at night, but occasionally, with about 1/4 tsp of black pepper, as black pepper is known to have heat-producing properties.”

What Happens When You Eat Curd At Night

The truth is, curd does not work against the body after dark — it often supports it. Here is how it fits into your body's natural night-time cycle.

1. A Gentle Push For Digestion

Research from 2014 shows that probiotics in curd balance gut bacteria, making it especially useful after a heavy dinner. Since your metabolic rate slows down at night, curd helps digestion stay smooth, reducing the chance of acidity, bloating, or restless sleep.

2. Keeps Night-Time Cravings At Bay

Because curd is rich in protein and relatively low in calories, it keeps you fuller for longer. That means fewer late-night trips to the kitchen. Its steady satiety works well for people trying to manage weight, especially when activity levels are low after dinner.

3. Boosts Immunity While You Sleep

A 2023 study highlighted the role of curd's live cultures in gut health, which forms the base of your immune system. Eating dahi at night ensures a constant supply of good bacteria while your body rests, supporting detox and preparing you better for the next day.

4. Helps Overnight Skin Repair

Fermented dairy like dahi is linked to better skin health, as shown in a 2015 research paper. Nutrients and antioxidants in curd support the body's natural regeneration at night, while lactic acid gently detoxifies. The result: skin cells get nourished from within, which may give you that fresh look in the morning.

5. Strengthens Bones And Teeth During Rest

Curd contains calcium and phosphorus in a highly absorbable form. Eating it at night means these minerals can still support bone turnover and repair while you sleep. Over time, this can benefit both bone density and dental health.

6. Soothes The Stomach Before Bed

For those prone to acidity or a “heated” stomach, curd has a naturally cooling effect. Combined with spices like black pepper or jeera, it helps calm the digestive tract and can make sleep more restful.

Does Eating Curd At Night Cause A Cold?

This is the most common myth. Nutritionist Amita Gadre clears it up: colds are caused by viruses, not curd. “Curd is made using a bacterium called Lactobacillus. So, catching a cold or cough from dahi is simply not possible,” she explains. “Your body reacts to dahi the same way whether you eat it during the day or at night. It is a brilliant probiotic and a rich source of protein that is easily available.”





In short, curd is not the culprit behind your sniffles.

Who Should Avoid Curd At Night?

While curd is safe for most people, a few groups need to be cautious. Nutritionist Shilpa Arora points out, "Only people prone to Asthma or cough and cold should avoid curd for dinner as it is mucus-causing.”





Meher Rajput echoes the warning, adding that buttermilk is a safer alternative. “People suffering from pollen allergies and Asthma are also advised to avoid curd and curd preparations at night. It can cause blockage within the breathing pipe and can sometimes also aggravate the symptoms, leading to serious complications."





For those with such conditions, morning or afternoon consumption is a better option.

The Verdict On Curd At Night

So, where does this leave the age-old argument? For most healthy people, curd at night is not only safe but also beneficial, from digestion to skin health. The key lies in portion size, personal tolerance, and the form in which you eat it. A small bowl of raita or buttermilk is perfectly fine for dinner.





Unless you have respiratory issues or allergies, curd at night can be part of a balanced diet. And the next time someone at the table warns you against it, you will know exactly what to say.

