Lose Weight By Including Black Pepper In Your Meals. Here Are Some Recipes

Following a stern diet clubbed with a rigorous workout regime can be more arduous than it seems when you set off to lose weight. Also, these are not the only two things that shape up your fitness journey. Your body's metabolism rate also plays an important role in determining the success of your endeavour. Some people are just blessed with a good metabolic system that produces chemical reactions and breaks down food faster. People with slow metabolism rate find it relatively onerous to shed extra kilos despite putting in all the efforts. Thankfully, nature has blessed us with some foods that work to improve the metabolism of the body and digest foods easily when ingested.





Although, there are many foods in the drove; here we pick one of the most common spices you can find in your kitchen that works splendidly to aid weight loss - black pepper. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Black pepper stimulates the appetite and aids digestion. It also has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that remove toxins from the body."

Black pepper is used discerningly in Indian kitchens where red pepper powder and green chilli dominate. Following are some meals you can cook at home that have black pepper as an intrinsic ingredient and are also delicious.







Recipes: Meals With Black Pepper



Kali Mirch Gobhi

This cream (malai)-laden dish contains cauliflower florets cooked with capsicum and tomatoes. Oodles of black pepper, flanked by green chilli and ginger, add in a bang of sharpness and hotness to the luscious meal.

Murgh Kali Mirch

Marinate your chicken with whole peppercorns and curd, ginger, garlic, besan, and then grill it or bake it. Chicken smeared with black pepper and a dash of lime juice will make for a perfect appetiser.





Stir Fry Udon Noodle With Black Pepper Sauce Recipe

If you are in a mood for some Chinese food, make your udon noodles with black pepper and other foods like sprouts and capsicum. Enjoy your meal with a striking pepper sauce to go with the noodles.





Tofu with Spinach in Black Pepper Sauce Recipe

Tofu is stir-fried with green onions and bell peppers and served on a bed of spinach leaves. An overwhelming dressing of black pepper instantly revs up this nutritious dish.





Weight loss can be made easy by eating the right kind of food. These meals with a generous dose of black pepper will speed up digestion of foods eaten, which will, in turn, improve metabolism rate and help you achieve your fitness goals.










