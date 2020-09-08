Add This Spicy <i>Tadka</i> To Regular </i>Boondi Raita</i> And Spruce Up Your Meal - Recipe Inside

SEARCH
Add This Spicy Tadka To Regular Boondi Raita And Spruce Up Your Meal - Recipe Inside

Boondi Raita Recipe: Besides being flavourful, this dish is light on stomach and promotes better digestion. For the recipe, you can either get the store-bought boondi or prepare it at home from the scratch.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: September 08, 2020 15:21 IST

Tadka boondi Raita Recipe: A classic bowl of boondi raita defines indulgence

Highlights
  • A bowl of raita just makes any meal taste better
  • A classic bowl of boondi raita defines indulgence
  • You can either get the store-bought boondi or prepare it at home

An Indian meal seems incomplete without some creamy raita by the side. Pair it with simple roti-sabzi or lavish biryani, a bowl of raita just makes any meal taste better. However, if you notice, you will find no particular recipe for raita. It is unique to each one's palate. While some like it thick and creamy, others prefer a runny consistency of the dish. Some people add vegetables to raita, while others add fruits like pomegranate, pineapple etc. One such popular choice is boondi.

A classic bowl of boondi raita defines indulgence. Made with yogurt, crunchy boondi and some spices, it offers a pool of flavours to our taste-buds. Taking the game a step ahead, here's a unique boondi raita recipe that adds a spicy and aromatic tadka to the dish. Besides being flavourful, this dish is light on stomach and promotes better digestion.

For the recipe, you can either get the store-bought boondi or prepare it at home from the scratch. Click here to know more.

Here's The Recipe For Boondi Raita Tadka:

Ingredients:

1.5 to 2 cups yogurt

Half cup boondi

1.5 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 whole red chilli

Black salt, as per taste

1 teaspoon chaat masala

Honey, as per taste

Half teaspoon freshly chopped coriander leaves (optional)

For Tadka:

One teaspoon oil

One-fourth teaspoon mustard seeds

4-5 curry leaves

A pinch of asafoetida

Method:

Dry roast the red chilli and cumin seeds together and pound them in a mortar and pestle. The spice-mix need not be fine.

Beat the yogurt to make it smooth and creamy. Add the spice-mix, along with black salt, chaat masala and honey and mix. Adjust salt and sugar accordingly.

Now, add the boondi and coriander leaves and let it rest.

Before serving the raita, add a tadka of asafoetida, mustard seeds and curry leaves to it - heat oil in a pan and add asafoetida, mustard seeds and curry leaves. Fry till the seeds crackle.

A bowl of boondi raita tadka is ready to relish.

Enjoy your meal!

