"Drink enough water" - we all have grown up hearing this since childhood. There's a reason why. Water helps you stay hydrated, flushes out toxins and maintains a healthy balance in the body. But have you been drinking the water, right? Surprised? Yes, you heard us. While it is important to stay hydrated, overhydration ends up resulting negatively. Likewise, it is important to drink water at the right time of the day. Ayurvedic expert and gut health coach Dr. Dimple Jangda took to Instagram to share a few important tips, explaining the right time of the day to drink water. Read on for details.





Also Read: What Are The Risks And Benefits Of Drinking Cold Water?

What Is The Best Time To Drink Water? 4 Important Tips About Hydration You Must Remember:

1. Drink water the first thing in the morning:

Start your morning with a glass of water. Our body undergoes long fasting hours, where digestion, metabolism and other bodily functions slow down. That is when you need a dose to kick-start the day. Squeeze half a lemon or a teaspoon of ghee in a glass of water and drink up. You may also add a pinch of cinnamon powder as well. This helps you load up on antioxidant phytonutrients, vitamin C, and potassium.

2. Drink water before meal:

Drinking water before you start a meal helps cleanse your gut, further promoting healthy weight loss. Dr. Jangda also stated that a study has shows that people who drank 500ml water, about 30 minutes before meal for around 12 weeks, experienced almost three pounds of weight loss.





Also Read: Can Water Help Satisfy Untimely Hunger Pangs? Expert Reveals The Truth

3. Drink water before bed:

Call it a day with a glass of water. The expert explains that drinking water before bed helps improve circulation during the hours when you're statistically at the greatest risk for a heart attack. It will keep you hydrated through the night and helps the body get rid of unwanted toxins. It also helps relieve pain or cramping in the stomach.

4. Drink water before taking shower:

Dr. Dimple explains that drink a glass of warm water before your shower time helps lower blood pressure levels in the body. It also helps keep your body warm from the inside, "resulting in the same type of circulatory system dilation that occurs on the skin's surface".





Make your food choices mindfully and enjoy a good health!