Whether it is a quick breakfast, a post-workout snack, or the highlight of your Sunday brunch, eggs remain one of the most versatile and nutrient-packed foods. Affordable, easy to cook, and rich in high-quality protein, they keep you fuller for longer. Yet, confusion lingers around how many eggs to eat, whether yolks are healthy, and which cooking method offers the best nutrition. From boiling to scrambling, each method affects how much your body absorbs. Here is a detailed look at how to make your eggs work harder for your health.





Also Read: Is Packaged Paneer Safe To Eat? What You Must Know About Fake Paneer

Health Benefits Of Eating Eggs

Eggs are not just breakfast favourites; they are a nutritional powerhouse. Here is why including them in your diet can make a real difference.

1. Excellent Source Of Protein

Eggs are a complete protein, meaning they provide all nine essential amino acids your body requires. According to health coach Titus, each egg contains around 6–7 grams of high-quality protein. This helps repair muscles, boost immunity, and enhance strength. Because egg protein is highly bioavailable, it is efficiently absorbed and utilised by the body, making it ideal for muscle recovery, energy, and satiety.

2. Great For Brain Health

Research from 2023 found that egg yolks are rich in choline, a nutrient vital for brain health and memory. Regular consumption can improve concentration and cognitive performance, especially in growing children and working adults who need sustained focus.

3. Good For Eye Health

Photo: Unsplash

Eggs contain antioxidants such as lutein and zeaxanthin, which protect the eyes from harmful blue light and may reduce the risk of cataracts and age-related vision decline.

4. Boosts Immunity

Eggs are loaded with immune-supporting nutrients including vitamin D, zinc, and selenium. Including them regularly can help strengthen the body's defences, particularly during seasonal changes.

5. Supports Heart Health

Moderate egg consumption does not raise cholesterol in healthy individuals. Studies in 2023 indicate that the good fats (HDL) present in eggs may actually improve heart health when paired with a balanced, nutrient-rich diet.

6. Promotes Healthy Skin And Hair

Eggs contain protein, biotin, and sulphur, which support collagen production, tissue repair, and overall cellular regeneration. This results in stronger hair and healthier skin over time.

How Many Eggs Can You Eat In A Day?

Photo: Unsplash

Before deciding how to cook them, it is important to know how many eggs are ideal. Experts say that healthy adults can safely consume two to three eggs a day without health risks. However, those with high cholesterol or weight concerns should limit themselves to two or three egg whites and one yolk per day. This balance provides enough protein while keeping fat and cholesterol levels in check.





Nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar adds, “But remember, don't discard the yolk. Most of the micronutrients, including vitamins A, D, E, and B12, are present in the yolk.”

What Is The Healthiest Way To Eat Eggs?

Photo: Unsplash

For maximum nutrition, go for boiled, poached, or lightly scrambled eggs cooked with minimal oil or butter. These methods preserve vitamins and minerals and are easier to digest than heavily fried or greasy preparations. If you use oil, opt for heart-healthy options like olive or avocado oil instead of refined vegetable oils.





Avoid overcooking, as that can make eggs rubbery and reduce heat-sensitive nutrients. Cooking on medium heat ensures the proteins are properly set while maintaining flavour and texture. Pair your eggs with complex carbohydrates such as wholegrain toast, oats, or sautéed vegetables to make the meal more balanced and support nutrient absorption.

What Is The Best Time To Eat Eggs For Maximum Nutrition

Photo: Unsplash

Eggs can be eaten at any time of the day, but experts suggest consuming them in the morning or after a workout for maximum benefits. The high protein content helps stabilise blood sugar levels, supports muscle recovery, and keeps energy levels consistent throughout the day.





For those focusing on weight management, pairing eggs with fibre-rich foods such as vegetables, oats, or whole-grain toast enhances digestion and overall nutrient balance.

Are Raw Eggs Healthy Or Safe To Eat?

Photo: Pexels

Some fitness enthusiasts promote raw eggs as a protein-rich shortcut, but experts advise against it. Raw eggs can contain salmonella bacteria, which may cause food poisoning. Cooking eggs thoroughly not only kills harmful bacteria but also increases the absorption of key nutrients like protein and biotin.





Also Read: How Many Rotis Should You Eat In A Day? Here's What Experts Reveal

How To Store Eggs Properly At Home

Proper storage ensures that eggs remain safe and nutritious for longer.

Refrigerate immediately after purchase to slow bacterial growth.

Keep them in their original carton to prevent odour absorption.

Avoid washing eggs before storage since the natural coating protects them from contamination.

Use within two to three weeks for best quality and flavour.

Try the float test: if an egg floats in water, it is no longer fresh.

Mistakes To Avoid While Cooking Eggs

Photo: Unsplash

Even healthy foods can lose nutrition if cooked incorrectly. Avoid these common mistakes:

Overcooking, which can destroy heat-sensitive nutrients.

Using too much oil or butter, adding unnecessary fat.

Cooking at high temperatures, which can oxidise cholesterol and reduce vitamin retention.

Adding salt too early, making scrambled eggs watery.

Stick to gentle heat, minimal oil, and simple seasoning for the best flavour and nutrition balance.

White Eggs Vs Brown Eggs: Which Are Healthier?

Photo: Unsplash

There is a long-standing debate about which type of egg is better, but the nutritional value of white and brown eggs is almost identical. According to Tro V. Bui, visiting fellow in animal science at Cornell University, “Brown eggs have more Omega-3 fatty acids, but the difference is almost negligible when compared to white eggs.”





The difference lies mainly in the breed of the hen. Nutritionist Niharika Ahluwalia adds, “These days, brown eggs are associated with being organic, which might make them seem a healthier choice. But, if the chicken was fed regular food, then the eggs wouldn't be organic.” Ultimately, both are excellent sources of protein, vitamins, and minerals. Freshness and quality matter far more than colour.

Common Questions About Eating Eggs

1. Is it safe to eat eggs every day?

Yes — for most healthy adults, consuming one to two whole eggs per day is considered safe and nutritionally beneficial.

2. How many eggs per day are too many?

There is no single limit, but people with high cholesterol or other risk factors should limit yolks and consult a healthcare professional.

Photo: Unsplash

3. Are raw eggs safe to eat?

Raw eggs carry a risk of salmonella infection. Cooking them properly makes them safer and improves nutrient absorption.

4. Does egg colour affect nutrition?

No, white and brown eggs have nearly identical nutrition. The diet and health of the hen matter more.

5. Can eggs raise cholesterol or affect heart health?

Moderate egg consumption does not increase cholesterol for most people. However, those with heart conditions should monitor intake under medical advice.





From supporting brain function to building muscle and boosting immunity, eggs are among the most efficient and affordable sources of nutrition. Cook them right, eat them at the right time, and store them properly to make the most of their health benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.