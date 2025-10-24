Roti is more than just a flatbread - it is comfort, culture, and the glue that holds the Indian meal together. Yet, as calorie tracking and fitness apps become the new norm, even this humble staple has found itself under scrutiny. How many rotis should you really eat in a day? Two? Four? Six? The answer is not so straightforward. Your body type, daily routine, metabolism, and goals all play a role. Experts say roti does not need to vanish from your plate - it simply needs to be eaten mindfully. Here is what leading nutritionists and doctors have to say.





Roti Calories: How Much Does One Really Add Up To?

Type of Roti (6-inch approx) Calories (approx.) Whole Wheat Roti 70-100 kcal Bajra Roti 100-120 kcal Jowar Roti 100-110 kcal Ragi Roti 80-100 kcal Maida Roti 120-130 kcal

Nutrition Breakdown Of A Regular Whole Wheat Roti:

Nutrient Amount (per 1 medium roti) Benefits Carbohydrates 15-18 g Provides energy through complex carbs Protein 2-3 g Helps repair and build body tissue Fat 1 g (without oil/ghee) Aids nutrient absorption Fibre 2-3 g Supports digestion and satiety Iron 0.5-0.8 mg Contributes to haemoglobin production

What Makes Roti Healthy In The First Place?

"Roti gives you complex carbohydrates that digest slowly, keeping blood sugar stable and energy consistent," explains Consultant Nutritionist Rupali Datta. "It also offers protein and fibre that make a meal balanced and filling."

Two to three rotis, when paired with dal, sabzi, or salad, usually work well for most adults. However, eating rotis only with ghee or butter can make the meal calorie-heavy and nutritionally incomplete. The trick is balance - not elimination.





Photo Credit: UnSplash

How Many Rotis Should You Really Eat In A Day?

There is no universal number. It varies depending on your goals and lifestyle.

For Weight Loss:

Three to four rotis per day - two at lunch, one or two at dinner. "Balance them with vegetables and protein. Roti is not the problem, quantity is," says Rupali Datta.

For Weight Maintenance:

Four to six rotis across meals if you are moderately active. This maintains energy throughout the day without causing heaviness.

For Sedentary Days:

Two to three rotis at most. Fill the rest of your plate with vegetables and protein.





The idea is to focus on meal composition, not just count. Pairing roti with dal, curd, paneer, or sabzi helps you stay full longer and avoid sugar crashes.

Roti Vs Rice: Which Works Better For Weight Loss?

Few debates divide Indian homes like this one. Both can fit into a balanced diet - it depends on timing and portions.





"Roti is higher in fibre and takes longer to digest, while rice is lighter and easier on the gut," explains Dr Nirav P., Gastroenterologist. "Those with sensitive stomachs might prefer rice, but if your goal is blood sugar control or weight management, roti is the smarter choice."





A balanced approach works best - you can eat rice for one meal and roti for another, but avoid combining both frequently.





What Type Of Roti Is Healthiest?

The flour you choose changes the nutritional value of your meal.

Whole Wheat (Atta) Roti: Fibre-rich, light, and great for everyday meals.

Fibre-rich, light, and great for everyday meals. Bajra, Jowar, Ragi, or Oats Roti: Slow-digesting, nutrient-dense, and excellent for diabetics or weight-watchers.

Slow-digesting, nutrient-dense, and excellent for diabetics or weight-watchers. Maida Roti: Made from refined flour, low in fibre, and spikes blood sugar. Reserve it for rare occasions.

"Alternating flours like jowar or bajra not only boosts nutrition but also keeps your meals interesting," adds Rupali Datta.





When Is The Best Time To Eat Roti?

Timing influences how your body processes carbohydrates.

Lunch: Best time. Your metabolism is high, and your body efficiently uses the carbs.

Best time. Your metabolism is high, and your body efficiently uses the carbs. Dinner: Acceptable, but lighter. One or two rotis with vegetables or paneer are ideal.

Acceptable, but lighter. One or two rotis with vegetables or paneer are ideal. Late Night: Avoid. "Heavy meals close to bedtime can cause acidity and bloating," warns Dr Nirav P.

Common Roti Habits That Secretly Add Calories:

Even the healthiest foods can backfire if eaten wrong.

Oversized Rotis: Stick to medium-sized ones for portion control.

Stick to medium-sized ones for portion control. Too Much Ghee or Butter: A light brush is enough.

A light brush is enough. Pairing With Fried Sides: Swap oily curries for dal or sabzi.

Swap oily curries for dal or sabzi. Skipping Protein: Roti alone is incomplete - pair it with paneer, dal, or curd.

Who Should Limit Or Avoid Roti?

"Those with gluten sensitivity or celiac disease should avoid wheat-based rotis," advises Dr Nirav P. For diabetics, portion control and flour choice matter - ragi, jowar, or multigrain options are better for blood sugar management.





Photo Credit: AI

Common Myths About Roti And Weight Loss:

Myth 1: Roti makes you fat.





Fact: Overeating causes weight gain, not roti itself.





Myth 2: You must stop eating roti to lose weight.





Fact: You can include it with portion control and balanced meals.





Myth 3: All rotis are bad carbs.





Fact: Whole-grain rotis digest slowly and keep you full.

How Many Rotis Per Meal? A Simple Guide

Breakfast: O ne small roti if desired, paired with protein.

ne small roti if desired, paired with protein. Lunch: Two medium rotis with dal and sabzi.

Two medium rotis with dal and sabzi. Dinner: One light roti with paneer or curd.

This plan helps stabilise energy levels and prevents overeating.





How To Make Roti Healthier?

A few tweaks can make your roti more nutritious:

Mix multigrain flours for extra fibre and minerals.

Add flaxseed, sesame, or ajwain for gut health.

Use minimal oil while cooking.

Pair with vegetables and protein instead of heavy curries.

Roti And Weight Loss: Your Top Questions, Answered

1. How many rotis can you eat in a day to lose weight?

Three to four medium-sized rotis a day are sufficient for a healthy weight loss plan. Divide them between lunch and dinner, and include protein and fibre on your plate.

2. Can you eat roti at night for weight loss?

Yes, but limit yourself to one or two rotis. Have them with light dal, paneer, or vegetables. Avoid eating too close to bedtime to prevent bloating.

3. Is roti better than rice for weight loss?

Yes. Roti contains more fibre and keeps you full longer. Rice digests faster but may cause hunger sooner. A balance of both is ideal.

4. Which roti is best for people with diabetes?

Multigrain, ragi, or jowar rotis are best for diabetics as they help manage blood sugar levels more effectively.

5. Can you eat roti every day and still lose weight?

Absolutely. "Roti can be eaten daily if you manage portion sizes and ensure a balanced plate," says Rupali Datta.

6. How many calories are in 1 roti with ghee?

One medium roti (about 80 calories) with one teaspoon of ghee (45 calories) equals around 120-130 calories.

7. Which is better - brown rice or roti?

Roti offers more fibre and protein, making it a stronger choice for those managing weight or blood sugar. Brown rice is easier to digest but slightly lower in protein.

8. Can you skip rice and eat only roti for weight loss?

Yes, though variety is important. Alternating between rice and roti across meals ensures a balanced intake of nutrients.





Photo Credit: iStock

The Bottom Line:

Roti can be both comforting and nourishing if eaten wisely. Portion control, smart pairings, and flour variety make all the difference.





"Roti can absolutely be part of a healthy Indian diet," says Rupali Datta. "It only becomes a problem when eaten without balance."





Dr Nirav P. agrees, adding, "It is not about eliminating traditional foods - it is about understanding how your body responds to them."

So, the next time you tear into a soft, warm roti, do it mindfully. Balance is all it takes to make every bite guilt-free. Always consult your doctor before you make changes to your diet.