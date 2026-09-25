Green and so juicy, kiwi is one fruit that is extremely healthy. It is packed with nutrients, easy to add to your diet and often recommended by health experts. But even though it is so common, many people may not be eating it the way it was supposed to be eaten. From the type of kiwi you pick to the way you prepare it, a few small choices can make all the differences in your health. So, what is the right way to eat a kiwi? Let's find out what the experts have to say.





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What Is The Right Way To Eat Kiwi?

As per nutritionist Leema Mahajan, if you are eating kiwi without the skin, you are one losing more than 50% of fibre and 370% of antioxidants that the fruit provides.

1. Eating A Green Kiwi

A kiwi, that looks a little green in colour, is nutritious. If you eat this fruit with skin, it will give your 2x more fibre and almost 5x more polyphenols compared to just having kiwi flesh. However, green kiwi has small needle-like hair strands. This fruit is good for digestion and may help with regular bowel movements and extra antioxidants. If you don't like the fuzzy green kiwi skin, here's what you can do, as per the expert:

Wash it properly under running water

Rub it gently with a clean kitchen towel to remove excess fuzz

Cut it into thin slices and eat it with the skin

2. Eating A Golden Kiwi

And if you are taking a golden kiwi with skin, it will give you around 50% more fibre, 32% more vitamin E and 34% more folate as compared to when you only eat the flesh. Its skin is thinner, smoother and almost hairless, so it is much easier to eat whole.

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How Many Kiwis Should You Eat Every Day?

British surgeon and health educator Dr Karan Rajan says that eating two kiwis a day for four weeks may help keep bowel movements regular and support gut health. He pointed to a study that compared kiwis with psyllium husk, a fibre supplement often used for constipation.





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In the study, 184 people were asked to either eat two kiwis daily or take psyllium husk. After four weeks, the people eating kiwis had more regular bowel movements, found it easier to pass stools, and reported better digestive comfort overall. According to Dr Rajan, the findings were strong enough for the European Food Safety Authority to give a positive opinion on kiwis' role in helping maintain normal bowel function.

Dr Rajan also explained why kiwis may have done better. Psyllium mostly works by adding bulk, while kiwis contain soluble fibre as well as prebiotic fibre, which helps feed the good bacteria living in the gut.