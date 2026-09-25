Dal is a staple in many Indian homes. Moong, urad, arhar, there are so many varieties of dal, each with its own benefits. Not only is it easy to cook, but also extremely gut friendly when paired with the right foods. But, how you cook dal is equally important. As per experts, most of us lose out on the nutrients of dal because we don't cook it right. However, if you keep some simple steps in mind, you can easily get maximum nutrition out of your everyday staple.

What Is The Right Way To Use Your Dal?

As per nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar, follow these instructions if you want to make most of your dal-based dishes.

1. Soak Dal

The first and the most important thing is to soak your dal for at least 2 hours. This is very important to eliminate all the anti-nutrients like phytic acid so your gut can absorb maximum protein from the dals.

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2. Never Discard The Soaked Water

Most of us throw away the water in which the dals are soaked. However, as per the nutritionist, when you soak the dal in water, vital nutrients like vitamin B and vitamin C gets into the water. So when you throw it away, you are discarding those vitamins as well.





Moreover, it is important to wash the dals at least 3 to 4 times before soaking in water. This removes all the dust, polish and any impurities. Make sure that the water is clean when you are soaking the dal.

How To Get The Best Out Of Dal

If you thought cooking dal was the only hack, you are wrong. As per Nutritionist Kavita Devgan, here are some more tips to follow while cooking dal:

1. Choose Unpolished Dals

If you see that the dals look shiny, don't use them. Unpolished dals are packed with natural nutrients, unlike the artificially polished dals.

2. Go For Quality

Make sure to only use trusted brands for dals that are high in protein, low in fat and packed with essential nutrients.

3. Mix The Dals Up

Don't just use one kind of dal. Different kinds of dals provide different nutrients. Make sure to get a mix of dal to keep things interesting.

4. You Can Make Different Dishes With It

Eating just dal-chawal would make things boring. You can make dal-based salads, snacks, or even flatbreads. Dal is extremely versatile.





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So, if you eat dal daily, make sure to cook it the right way to get maximum nutrition from it.