One day it is warm, and the next it becomes chilly. Seasonal changes like this can really mess with your health. And if you take public transport by any chance, you would have probably noticed that the entire metro or bus is coughing one by one. It starts with one person sneezing, and before you know it, half the passengers are sniffling. Colds, coughs, and seasonal flu are just waiting to attack you. While cough syrups and drops are one way to deal with it, natural remedies have their own charm, especially those that require a long preparation time. That's why I was excited when I across a viral recipe for Fire Honey on Instagram. Unlike traditional concoctions that take time to prepare, this spicy-sweet honey blend can help keep changing weather symptoms at bay. Want to know how to make it? Let's find out!





Also Read:Honey Improves Metabolic Health As Per Study - 5 Ways To Consume It

Photo: iStock



How To Make Fire Honey

Making fire honey is pretty simple and requires simple ingredients from your pantry. All you need is:

150 ml honey

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp black pepper

Steps To Make Fire Honey

1. Take a clean glass bowl or container, and add honey to it.





2. Now add cayenne pepper, ground ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, and black pepper. Mix well so that all the spices are blended into the honey.





3. Store it in an airtight container or jar in the refrigerator.

How To Add Fire Honey To Your Diet

This fire honey concoction is ready to use to use immediately. You can have a teaspoon on its own, mix it into warm tea, or even add it to a glass of warm water with lemon for extra benefits. Plus, adding lemon will also balance out its stark taste. Store it in an airtight container in a refrigerator. If stored properly, this concoction can last for two months.

Photo: iStock

Why Fire Honey Works In Changing Weather

1. Soothes Sore Throat

The first effect of changing weather is on her throat. This quick and easy concoction is packed with powerful ingredients that not only soothe a sore throat but also boost immunity. Thanks to honey, which is known for its natural ability to treat sore throat while the added spices provide warmth and relief.

2. Clears Congestion

Cayenne pepper and black pepper help break down mucus, making it easier to breathe when you're coughing.

3. Boosts Immunity

Turmeric and ginger are rich in antioxidants and have antibacterial properties that make your immune system strong and healthy.

4. Aids Digestion

If you suffer from digestion-related issues, then this fire honey concoction can do wonders for you. Ginger, black pepper, and cinnamon help with digestion reduce bloating and also boost your gut health.

5. Soothes Acid Reflux

Thanks to honey's nourishing properties, this concoction helps coat the stomach lining and soothe acidity. While ginger and turmeric help reduce inflammation.

6. Boosts Metabolism

The combination of cayenne pepper, cinnamon, and black pepper can boost your metabolism, making it great for your overall health.





Also Read: 5 Foolproof Hacks To Properly Store Honey And Keep It Fresh For Longer





So, try this recipe and let us know if you see its effects on your body or not!