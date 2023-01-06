If you're someone who is on a weight loss journey, we know how challenging it can be for you. Weight loss is not a cake walk; it is something that requires a lot of hard work and determination. Having a balanced diet and a regular fitness regime is essential in order to shed those extra kilos. However, another aspect that plays a great role in managing weight is your metabolism. The faster your metabolism, the easier it will be for you to lose weight. While some people are genetically blessed with a high metabolic rate, some of us are not. And if you fall in the latter category, you're at the right place. Here we bring you a list of drinks that can help increase your metabolism and help you burn fat naturally. Take a look.





Here're 5 Drinks To Increase Metabolism:

1. Lemon Detox Water (Our Recommendation)

Lemon is one of the best sources of vitamin C. It is also loaded with antioxidants and has citric acid, which help in removing toxins from the body. The addition of cucumber makes this detox water extremely effective for increasing metabolism. Click here for the recipe of Lemon Detox Water.

2. Fennel (Saunf) Tea

Fennel seeds are great for digestion and are loaded with essential vitamins and nutrients. This fennel tea can help you get rid of constipation, bloating and can do wonders to increase your metabolism. You can also add some ginger to this tea. Click here for the recipe of Fennel Tea.

3. Amla Juice

We all know that amla is known for its rich nutrient profile and medicinal properties. But did you know that amla could help boost metabolism and digestion too? According to Dr. Ashutosh Gautam,"The alkaline nature of amla helps clear the system, strengthen gut health and balance metabolism." Here's how you can make this juice at home. Click here for the recipe of Amla Juice.





4. Ajwain Detox Water

Another drink that is great for increasing metabolism is this ajwain detox water. Ajwain or carom seeds have been used for ages for their medicinal benefits. Not only this, ajwain helps in improving digestion, regulating appetite and promoting weight loss. Click here for the recipe of Ajwain Detox Water.

5. Tomato Juice

Tomato is one of the most common vegetables used in Indian kitchens. But if you thought that tomatoes are good only for flavouring curries, then let us tell you that you're wrong. Tomatoes are a major source of lycopene compounds, which help in increasing metabolism naturally. This tomato juice is ideal for those who are on a weight loss journey. Click here for the recipe of Tomato Juice.











Now that you know all of these drinks for metabolism, add them to your daily diet and let us know your experience in the comments below.

