It is not uncommon to experience mood swings in the days leading up to periods. These emotional swings can go from mild irritability to more strong feelings of sadness or anxiety. While hormonal changes are an inevitable factor, lifestyle choices, particularly diet, can also influence these mood variations. If like many, you also struggle with sudden mood fluctuations, adding specific foods into your diet before your period may ease up the physical and emotional stress of your period. Here are seven foods that may help in balancing your premenstrual moods.





What To Eat Before Your Period To Avoid Mood Swings

1. Leafy Green Vegetables

Leafy greens like spinach, kale, fenugreek, etc, are rich in magnesium – a mineral that plays an important role in brain function and mood regulation. As per a research article published in the National Library of Medicine , magnesium can help alleviate symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS), including mood swings and irritability. So, leafy greens can help you balance your mood!

2. Fatty Fish

Omega-3 is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and positive effects on mental health, according to a 2022 research paper published in The Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology . Fish such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines are high in omega-3 fatty acids and an excellent source. Moreover, Omega-3s have been linked to reduced symptoms of depression and may help manage mood swings associated with PMS.

3. Nuts and Seeds

Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and pumpkin seeds are great sources of essential fatty acids and magnesium. As mentioned above, these nutrients support neurotransmitter function, which can help stabilize mood and reduce PMS symptoms.

4. Whole Grains

Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and oats will provide you with complex carbohydrates that can increase serotonin levels in the brain, promoting a sense of well-being and reducing mood swings. This is the easiest way to elevate your mood during your menstrual days.

5. Fermented Foods

A healthy gut microbiome means improved mood which ultimately may help alleviate anxiety and depression symptoms associated with PMS, according to a research paper published in Frontiers in Nutrition . Common fermented foods like yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi contain probiotics that support gut health. Eating these can help you keep your stomach and mood elevated.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.





So, incorporate these foods in your diet to manage your premenstrual syndrome like a breeze.