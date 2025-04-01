The food choices we make in our middle years can have a significant impact on how we age. But what exactly is healthy ageing, and why is it important? A recent Harvard study on the link between diet and ageing defined healthy ageing as reaching the age of 70 without chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, diabetes, or cognitive decline. Healthy ageing also involves maintaining independence and a good quality of life in later years. The goal is not just to live longer but to live better.

How Diet Affects Ageing

The relationship between diet and health has been widely studied. According to experts, a balanced diet can improve longevity, cognitive function, and overall well-being. Nutrient-dense foods help reduce inflammation, lower oxidative stress, and support essential bodily functions. But what does a "healthy diet" actually include?

Harvard Study On Diet And Healthy Ageing

A study published in Nature Medicine tracked the eating habits of 105,015 people over 30 years. Researchers then compared how well these diets aligned with eight recognised sets of healthy eating guidelines. They analysed the participants' health outcomes at age 70.

Photo: iStock

Best Diet For Healthy Ageing

Among the eight dietary patterns studied, the Alternative Healthy Eating Index (AHEI) ranked as the most beneficial. Developed by Harvard, the AHEI emphasises consuming:

Fruits and vegetables

Whole grains

Nuts and legumes

Healthy fats (such as olive oil and fatty fish)

Also Read: 5 Foods You Must Eat For A Longer, Healthier Life - Blue Zones Expert Reveals





At the same time, it minimises red and processed meats, sugary drinks, refined grains, and excessive sodium. People who followed this diet most closely had the best health outcomes at age 70.

Key Elements Of A Healthy Diet

While there is no single "perfect diet," experts agree that certain principles support healthy ageing:

Eating a variety of colourful fruits and vegetables

Choosing whole grains over refined grains

Prioritising unsaturated fats over trans and saturated fats

By adopting healthy eating habits early, we can improve our chances of living long, active, and independent lives well into our 70s and beyond.