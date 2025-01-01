Water, as we all know, is essential for our survival. It keeps us hydrated, supports our bodily functions, and helps maintain our overall well-being. While we are constantly asked to drink enough water throughout the day, the importance of hydration becomes even more pronounced when it comes to a high-protein diet. In a recent Instagram video, nutritionist Amita Gadre explained why staying hydrated is even more important when you're eating more protein. Her take? "If you're increasing your protein intake, do you need to drink more water? Absolutely, yes!" Curious to know why? Watch the video to find out!

Also Read: 11 Ways To Get Enough Protein In Your Diet

She explained that a high-protein diet can put extra pressure on the kidneys, as the body produces more waste, like urea, which needs to be flushed out. This makes it even more important to hydrate adequately to ensure the kidneys function efficiently. Consuming protein in higher amounts can also challenge your digestive system. Amita Gadre pointed out that if you're eating more than 25 grams of protein in a single meal, your body may struggle to digest it all at once. By gradually increasing your protein intake, you give your digestive system time to adjust and process the protein load more effectively. Naturally, this requires increasing your water intake as well.

Also Read: High-Protein Recipes: 5 Veg Dishes Loaded With Proteins And Ideal For Desi Lunch

Another critical reason to drink more water with a high-protein diet is to support muscle maintenance. Whether you are increasing protein to promote muscle growth or speed up recovery, staying hydrated is essential. Dehydration can lead to muscle cramps, fatigue, and even hinder muscle protein synthesis, slowing down your progress. In the video, Amita Gadre said, "When you are increasing protein to support muscle growth or recovery, you need to make sure your muscles are well-hydrated." She concluded, "So the next time you load up on that protein, remember: hydrate, hydrate, hydrate."

Did you drink enough water today? Let us know in the comments below!