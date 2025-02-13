Eating late at night has become a common habit for many, whether due to busy schedules, social gatherings, or late-night cravings. However, health experts warn that late dinners- especially after 9 PM - can have serious consequences for overall well-being. From disturbed sleep to weight gain and increased risk of heart disease, here's why you should reconsider your meal timings. While an occasional late dinner may not have severe consequences, consistently eating after 9 PM can negatively impact your health.





Here Are 5 Ways Late Dinners Impact Your Health:

1. Disturbed Sleep



Eating late at night can significantly impact sleep quality. Studies suggest that those who eat later tend to sleep later, leading to a disrupted sleep cycle. Moreover, late-night meals can cause digestive discomfort, which may contribute to vivid or even bizarre dreams.

A 2015 study by two Canadian psychologists found that university students who indulged in late-night snacking were more likely to experience unusual dreams. This could be due to the body struggling to digest food while at rest. Additionally, Namni Goel, Research Associate Professor at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, explains:





"Eating later can promote a negative profile of weight, energy, and hormone markers, such as higher glucose and insulin, which are implicated in diabetes, and cholesterol and triglycerides, which are linked with cardiovascular problems and other health conditions."

2. Increased Risk of Weight Gain

An early dinner is beneficial for digestion and weight management. Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Dutta highlights the role of meal timing in weight control:





"An early dinner is good for digestion, and anything that is good for digestion aids weight loss. The body is wired to the movement of the sun. The later we eat, the more likely the food remains in the intestines, affecting digestion. If you have dinner early, you reach satiety sooner, and the body utilises the food better. Unused calories are stored as fat."





Since metabolism slows down in the evening, late-night meals are more likely to be converted into fat, leading to unwanted weight gain over time.





Eating late regularly can lead to weight gain.

3. Poor Digestion and Bloating

Eating late at night often means going to bed soon after, leaving little time for proper digestion. This can lead to issues like acid reflux, bloating, and indigestion. The body functions optimally when meals are spaced out appropriately, allowing it to break down food efficiently.

4. Higher Risk of Heart Disease and Hypertension

Meal timing plays a crucial role in heart health. Nutritionist Meher Rajput warns that late-night dinners can be particularly harmful for individuals with diabetes, thyroid disorders, PCOD, and cardiovascular diseases. She explains:





"As Indians, we are used to eating sodium-rich food for our dinners. From dal and papad to vegetables and meat, our meals often contain high salt levels. Eating these salty foods late at night can cause water retention and bloating, but more significantly, it increases the risk of high blood pressure."





A misaligned body clock due to late eating has been linked to hypertension and higher fasting blood sugar levels, both of which contribute to heart disease.





The Ideal Dinner Time:

Health experts suggest that the best time for dinner is between 6 PM and 8 PM, giving the body ample time to digest food before sleep. This helps maintain better metabolic health, improve digestion, and reduce the risk of long-term health complications.





Making an effort to eat earlier can improve overall well-being and help maintain a healthier lifestyle.