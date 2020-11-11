Health Benefits Of Walnut: Adding Walnut Raita To Your Diet May Help Promote Heart Health (Recipe Inside)

Highlights Walnut may reduce the risk of several cardiovascular diseases

Health experts often suggest inclusion of walnut in our daily diet

This raita recipe includes both the benefits of walnut and curd

A handful of walnuts can elevate the taste of any dish. It adds an earthy flavour and crunchy texture to the salads, smoothies and desserts. Besides the extensive culinary usage, what adds to its popularity is the enriched nutrient-profile. This brain-shaped superfood is a storehouse of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and several other essential nutrients that help promote weight loss, manage cholesterol, and improve digestion and metabolism. A recent study further stated that the rich omega-3 fatty acid content of walnut prevents inflammation in the body. The researchers also stated that daily intake of walnut may reduce the risk of several cardiovascular diseases. The findings were published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC). Hence, health experts around the world often suggest inclusion of walnut in our daily diet.





Taking all these points under consideration, we bring you a simple walnut raita recipe that can be a healthy inclusion in your everyday meal plan. Alongside the walnuts, this recipe also adds the goodness of curd in it. For the uninitiated, another study, published in the American Journal of Hypertension, by Oxford University Press, inferred that higher intake of yogurt/curd is linked to reduced heart-health risks, especially among people suffering from hypertension.

Moreover, it won't be an exaggeration to say that raita completes every Indian meal. Pair it with rice, roti or paratha- a bowl of raita makes the food take just better. It not only soothes your stomach, but also helps cleanse the palate.





So, prepare this walnut raita at home and treat yourself with a daily dose of nutrients.





Here's The Recipe For Walnut Raita:

Ingredients:

Half cup walnut





One cup curd





One to two teaspoon onion, finely chopped





Two green chillies, finely chopped





Three to four mint leaves





Half teaspoon Kashmiri red chilli





Black salt, as per taste





Sweetener, as per taste/choice





One teaspoon roasted jeera powder





Method:

Soak the walnuts overnight.





Take the curd, mint leaves, red chilli, salt and sweetener in a bowl and whip with some water to get a raita like consistency.





Grind the soaked walnuts in a blender. Add some curd if needed to blend it smooth.





Add the walnut paste, onion, chillies and roasted jeera powder in the curd and mix everything together.





Garnish with some chaat masala and boondi, if you want.





Eat healthy, stay fit!













