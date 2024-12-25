Ask any of Chennai's culinary enthusiasts to define 'All-day diner,' and you might hear varying definitions. For a long time, all-day diners were synonymous with luxury hotels. Many of us still like to call them 'coffee shops'-restaurants where you can arrive late for lunch or early for dinner, knowing these spaces will always satisfy your hunger pangs. Not all all-day dining spots are the preserve of luxury hotels in Chennai. The city has a variety of all-day outlets (typically open through the day, though not necessarily round the clock) that offer everything from South Indian cuisine to international dishes across price points. Whether you need a spot for a light snack during a business meeting or a late lunch with your school buddies, we've got you covered.





Here Are 10 All-Day Diners In Chennai Are Perfect For Late Lunches And Early Dinners:

1. Park Brasserie, Park Hyatt Chennai

One of our favourite new F&B spaces in Chennai, what was once 'The Dining Room' has evolved into a reimagined space that lives up to its name and offers comfort food in a relaxed setting. We love how this all-day diner has been divided into distinct spaces that complement your mood for the day. Some of our favourites from the all-new menu include the Miso Ramen, the Saffron Poached Pear & Arugula Salad, and the Belgian Chocolate Cake. The views of the calming lily pond add to the relaxed vibe.

Where: Park Hyatt, Velachery Main Road

2. Ciclo Cafe, Anna Nagar

Would ice cream influence your pick for a meeting spot with your gang? Then, we'd suggest Ciclo Cafe, which currently offers one of the best in-house ice creams by any cafe or restaurant in the city. We're partial to their Filter Coffee and Nutella flavours. And if there's an oddball in the group who's not into ice cream, the cafes full-fledged, all-day menu includes everything from pastas and small plates to pizzas and burgers.





Where: First Avenue, C Block, Anna Nagar East

3. Ambur Canteen

Ambur, one of South India's most famous biryani towns, may only be three hours away from Chennai, yet it's not easy to find authentic Ambur-style biryani in a restaurant here. Ambur Canteen is an exception. While Ambur's celebrated biryani and meat dishes might be the calling card for this restaurant, it's also a great spot for a catch-up over Ambur samosas and tea in the evening. You can also try one of their signature beverages like the Harira or the sinful bread halwa.





Where: Habibullah Road, T Nagar

4. Krishna Restaurant, New Woodlands Hotel

One of our favourite spots for authentic Udupi cuisine, Woodlands is a part of Chennai's dining-out legacy. There's an old-world vibe surrounding this restaurant, a contrast to the hustle of modern 'quick serve' South Indian restaurants. Aside from breakfast staples and South Indian meals, this spot is perfect for evening 'tiffin.' Ask for their signature Rava Idli or Mangalore Bonda, and then wrap it all up with their invigorating Filter Coffee.





Where: New Woodlands Hotel, Cathedral Road

5. East Coast at Madras Square

One of our picks along Chennai's East Coast Road (ECR), which has emerged as one of the city's thriving food and entertainment hubs. Positioned as a family-friendly restro-bar, this all-day space offers an array of artisanal cocktails, fine wines, and global cuisine. You can choose from outdoor and indoor dining options that overlook a garden. It's the perfect weekend getaway after a drive down the coast.





Where: Sundeep Avenue, Neelangari

6. Sundays

An all-day cocktail bar where you can hang out with your family. Most bars usually come to life once the sun goes down, but Sundays is one of the notable exceptions. It's the perfect escape, whether you're knocking off early from work on a Friday afternoon or lounging with your co-workers over lunch. Choose from a mix of Indian and international plates, along with an exhaustive cocktail menu.





Where: D Block, Anna Nagar East

7. Bask by Coffee?

Has quickly become one of the city's most popular all-day hangouts. It's the same team that set up 'Coffee?' which became a popular spot for its fail-proof cold coffee. Bask is set in a sprawling bungalow in one of the city's swish neighbourhoods. We love the community-style tables and the exhaustive menu, which offers everything from fresh and blended juices to international plates and barista-curated coffees.





Where: Kasturi Rangan Road

8. Wild Garden Cafe Amethyst

It's impossible to leave out this OG cafe, which has inspired quite a few cafes in the city over the years. Set in a verdant garden, it has a fascinating backstory (it was once a granary). The chequered flooring and period furniture take you back in time. Amethyst offers a choice of cosy indoor and outdoor corners, while their all-day menu includes their popular banana bread and sugarcane juice.





Where: Whites Road, Royapettah

9. Vinyl & Brew

It was about time! Chennai's first spot to ride the resurgence of vinyl records across the world is also a great space to catch up over coffee and small plates. The city's music aficionados were quick to discover one of 2024's most interesting new F&B spaces. You can chill with your favourite music (from their large collection of vinyl records) and enjoy one of their artisanal coffees or desserts.





Where: TTK Road

10. Sunbean Cafe, Welcomhotel, Cathedral Road

Scores with its location in the heart of Chennai's CBD. It's not just nostalgia that brings regulars back to this cosy cafe; it's also a tiny oasis where you can slow things down on a busy workday. It works equally well for a business meeting or a coffee date. The menu sticks to the basics: from burgers to shakes and sandwiches, you're more than covered.





Where: Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Cathedral Road





