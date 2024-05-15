Whether you are 10 or 80, experiencing digestive problems is very common. In fact, it is more common these days since our diet and lifestyle have changed a lot. Our routines have become more sedentary, and food habits depend on fast food, which wreaks havoc on our stomachs. Sometimes, even after changing our diet, we continue to experience problems like heartburn, bloating, and acidity. If you are someone who struggles with these digestive issues, then fret not. We have brought easy home remedies to tackle your stomach problems. Nutritionist Leema Mahajan (@leemamahajan) shared a video on her Instagram handle giving home remedies for common problems like heartburn, bloating, and acidity.





Easy Home Remedies to Tackle Heartburn, Bloating, and Acidity

Nutritionist Leema Mahajan shared easy home remedies to prevent heartburn, bloating, and acidity. These remedies can easily be made at home and consumed every day.

1. Lemon Water

Drinking lemon water 30 minutes before and after your meals increases gastric secretion, which is great for digestion and absorption of iron, as per nutritionist Leema Mahajan. Just take one tablespoon of lemon juice in a glass of lukewarm water and have it before your meals.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar

The main reason for acidity is not high but low stomach acid. Drinking water mixed with apple cider vinegar can help increase stomach acid levels, which helps in creating enzymes that are great for digestion. Add one tablespoon of raw apple cider vinegar to 250 ml of lukewarm water. Drink it 15-30 minutes before your meals. Nutritionist Mahajan also wrote that it is important to always consume apple cider vinegar with a straw to protect your teeth, and make sure to rinse thoroughly after drinking it.

3. Roasted Cumin and Fennel Seeds

According to nutritionist Leema Mahajan, roasted cumin and fennel seeds are packed with compounds known as digestive bitters, which help increase the activity of digestive enzymes. This will give you relief from heartburn and acidity. Consume one teaspoon of these roasted seeds before and after meals and chew thoroughly to extract the juices.

Easy Home Remedies for Heat Stroke

Since it's summer, it is important to protect ourselves from the scorching heat. Heat stroke is one of the common problems that is common during the peak of the summer. Try these easy and effective home remedies.

1. Tamarind Drink

Packed with vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes, tamarind is perfect for rehydrating and beating the heat. Soak tamarind in boiling water, strain it, and add a pinch of sugar for taste. This will help lower your body temperature and treat summer disorders.

2. Buttermilk

Known for its probiotic properties, buttermilk is great for replenishing essential vitamins and minerals lost due to excessive sweating. Find the full recipe for buttermilk/chaas here.

3. Aloe Vera Juice

Aloe vera is packed with essential vitamins and minerals, boosting the body's ability to adapt to external temperature changes. You can buy it from a store or make it at home. Read the complete process here.

4. Aam Panna

A refreshing drink made with raw mangoes and spices, aam panna can help replenish and cool your body. Find an easy recipe for aam panna here.





