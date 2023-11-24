As each season unfolds, our dietary preferences undergo a transformation. In the warmth of summer, we gravitate towards refreshing, light meals, while winter beckons the inclusion of fare that keeps us snug from within. A perennial favourite during the winter months, Panjiri, crafted by our grandmothers, stands alongside Saag and Pinni as a seasonal delight. This wholesome concoction, born of roasted wheat flour enriched with an assortment of dried fruits, not only tantalizes the taste buds but also boasts significant nutritional merits. Let's unravel the health benefits of Panjiri, a culinary gem that promises warmth and well-being in the chilly season.





Winter Diet: 5 Health Benefits of Aata Panjiri:

1. Fortifies Immunity

Embracing Panjiri during winter proves advantageous, thanks to the infusion of ghee, gum, and an array of dry fruits in its preparation. Packed with nutrients, these dry fruits play a pivotal role in bolstering immunity, acting as a shield against seasonal ailments.





2. Weight-Loss-Friendly

The winter weight gain woe finds a solution in Panjiri. Laden with nutrient-rich dry fruits, this delectable blend satiates for extended periods, curbing the temptation to overindulge and providing a natural aid in weight management.





3. Elevates Energy Levels

Fuel your body with Panjiri during the winter months to experience an energy surge. Laden with proteins and healthy fats, Panjiri keeps you invigorated throughout the day, banishing fatigue and ensuring sustained vitality.





4. Boosts Digestion

Panjiri emerges as a remedy for digestive and stomach ailments. The inclusion of vitamins A, B, E, and K in the ghee component aids in alleviating gas-related issues and promoting digestive well-being.





5. Soothes Joint Pain

For women grappling with winter-induced joint and body pain, Panjiri emerges as a natural remedy. Packed with protein, calcium, iron, fibre, minerals, and healthy fats, it contributes to women's health by providing relief from discomfort.





When Is The Best Time To Eat Panjiri?







For optimal benefits, consume Panjiri during the daytime, possibly with a steaming glass of milk. However, it's advisable to avoid consuming Panjiri post-dinner to ensure a peaceful night's rest.





Armed with the knowledge of Panjiri's myriad health benefits, this winter season beckons you to savour the goodness of this nourishing flour-based delight with your loved ones.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.