Living away from home in hostels or PGs due to academic and professional commitments often means missing the comfort of homemade meals. For students and bachelors frequently changing accommodations, the kitchen is usually minimalistic, with an electric kettle being a staple. Surprisingly, this seemingly basic appliance isn't just for boiling water, making Maggi, or boiling eggs. It can be transformed into a versatile cooking tool, capable of whipping up dishes like rice, upma, and even the delectable Masala Paneer, satisfying your cravings for home-cooked flavours. If you're a bachelor, this quick and easy method for making Masala Paneer in a kettle is a game-changer. Let's dive into the recipe without further delay.





Traditionally, crafting Masala Paneer involves a lengthy process of preparing ginger-garlic paste, onions, and tomatoes. A rich gravy is then seasoned with spices before adding and cooking paneer pieces. However, for bachelors, this might seem overwhelming. Fortunately, the market offers ready-to-cook pastes, making the process more accessible. Here's a simplified version using an electric kettle.

Things You Need To Make Masala Paneer in Kettle:







To prepare this delightful dish in your electric kettle, gather these ingredients: 1 teaspoon of butter, 150 grams of paneer, half a cup of tomato puree, ginger-garlic paste, a teaspoon of any brand's butter paneer masala, along with salt, Kashmiri red chilli, turmeric, coriander powder, and black pepper. For a creamy texture, include a splash of milk.





How To Make Masala Paneer In Electric Kettle







1. Begin by melting butter in the kettle, adding ginger-garlic paste and tomato puree. Cook briefly, adding a couple of spoons of water to prevent sticking.











2. Introduce butter paneer masala, coriander powder, Kashmiri red chilli, turmeric, and black pepper. Mix thoroughly, pausing the kettle if needed.











3. Cook the spices until the raw aroma diminishes. Add water and let the gravy boil for 2 minutes.











4. Optionally, incorporate 1/4 cup of milk or a splash of fresh cream to achieve a creamy consistency. Cube the cheese during this time.











5. Allow the gravy to simmer for 5 minutes before introducing the paneer cubes. Your Masala Paneer is ready. Garnish with fresh coriander and pair it with roti or rice.





No more waiting for home-cooked meals! By following these simple steps, you can prepare a delicious and nutritious dish for yourself in just minutes, using the trusty electric kettle.



