What's that one thing we love the most about winters? A common reply will surely be the fruits and vegetables the season brings along. From fresh cauliflowers and carrots to methi and mustard greens - we get an extensive range of fresh and crunchy vegetables during the winter season. Another such popular winter produce is turnip, or as we call it 'shalgam' in Hindi. This ivory white (with a hint of purple) root vegetable holds a constant position in almost every Indian kitchen during this time of the year. It is versatile and super easy to cook. You can include turnip in salads, soups and also make sabzi with it. In most North Indian households, turnip is teamed with other winter veggies - especially cauliflower - to make the popular gobhi-shalgam achaar. Besides being versatile, this vegetable comes loaded with several essential micro-nutrients. Turnip is loaded with vitamins A, B, C, E and K, calcium, iron, sodium, potassium et al that help nourish us from within during the winters.





Celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to her Instagram handle to further explain the benefits of including turnip in our daily diet. She elaborated on the benefits of eating turnip and said, "One thing I love about winters is the bounty of veggies that it offers, amongst which TURNIP (Shalgam) certainly stands out! Milder than a beet, heartier and more versatile than a radish." Her post further read, "So, here's your turnip 101: The health benefits of turnip will make you love this veggie." Let's check them out.

Here're 5 Health Benefits Of Turnip, As Per Nutritionist Lovneet Batra:

Reduces Cancer Risk:





Turnip has glucosinolates - plant-based chemicals - that might help prevent all kinds of cancer, from breast to prostate.





Lowers Blood Pressure:





Foods containing dietary nitrates, such as turnips, might provide multiple benefits for the health of the blood vessels. These include reducing blood pressure and inhibiting the sticking together of platelets in blood.





Protects Eye Health:





Turnip is rich in the antioxidant lutein. This keeps your eyes healthy and wards off problems like macular degeneration and cataracts.





Soothes Intestinal Problems:





Turnip is a fibre-rich food that can help reduce the prevalence of diverticulitis flares by absorbing water in the colon and making bowel movements easier.





Helps In Weight Management:





Turnip contains lipids that are known to boost your metabolism. It inhibits the accumulation of fat in the body, and maintains blood sugar levels as well.





Now that you know the benefits of turnip, we suggest include it in your winter diet for overall benefit. And if you are wondering how to cook with turnip, then here we have some amazing recipes for you. Click here for some of our favourite turnip-based recipes.





