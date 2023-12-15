With the cold setting in, parents worry about their kids' health as winter weakens their immunity, leading to common illnesses. As children often resist meals, ensuring their immunity is robust becomes crucial. Seasonal changes demand dietary adjustments, and incorporating winter fruits, vegetables, and nuts can naturally boost children's immunity. Nutrition consultant Rupali Dutta emphasizes the efficiency of the body in maintaining normal temperature during winter, highlighting the need for seasonal vegetables. Spinach, fenugreek, beetroot, and carrots are not just immunity boosters but also rich sources of essential nutrients.





Carrot Juice

Carrots are a winter staple, and their juice is a great way to sneak in some goodness. Packed with beta carotene, vitamins A, B6 and C, potassium, and phosphorus, carrot juice is a natural immunity booster. You can mix it into salads, or sandwiches, or let your child enjoy it on its own.

Orange Juice

Oranges are not just delicious; they're also a powerhouse of nutrients. Orange juice, rich in vitamin A, B vitamins, potassium, and antioxidants, can play a role in strengthening your child's immune system. Keep it simple with pure orange juice or get creative by adding a bit of beetroot or carrot juice.





Saffron Milk

Saffron milk may sound fancy, but it's easy to prepare and offers various health benefits. With vitamins A and K, potassium, antioxidants, and anti-viral properties, saffron can contribute to immune support. It's a comforting drink that your child might enjoy, especially during the colder months.





Incorporating these drinks into your child's routine can help support their immune system naturally. Of course, if your child has any allergies or concerns, it's always a good idea to check with your doctor before making significant changes to their diet. Stay well!











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.