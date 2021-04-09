The uterus is one of the most vital organs in a woman's body. As the basic part of the female reproductive system, it plays a prime role in the foundation of life itself. This makes it all the more imperative that we understand foods that can help with the uterus help and by extension, the reproductive system. One of the critical issues faced by many women today is infertility. Large numbers of women suffer from PCOD/PCOS, leading to infertility at an early age. One of the significant factors behind infertility-related issues is an unhealthy lifestyle. To meet any reproductive problems, it is important to ensure that one follows healthy practices in their daily life. A healthy body is imperative for a healthy reproductive system.

Food is one of the building blocks for the body and not surprisingly, the right food can build a healthy body. Here are some foods that can help the female reproductive system.

a. Complex carbohydrates - whole grains like brown rice, oats and whole grain bread

Whole grains are packed with fertility-boosting nutrients such as zinc, selenium, and many B vitamins. They are an essential part of a hormone-balancing, fertility-boosting diet. Refined carbohydrates, such as white flour and white sugar are often used in products like sweets, cakes, and pastry. These foods can cause a sudden spike in blood sugar, triggering hormonal imbalances. It is best to avoid or minimize their consumption as much as possible.

Also Read: How Healthy is Your Heart? 7 Tips Every Woman Should Follow

Whole grains are packed with fertility-boosting nutrients

b. Eggs

As a great source of vitamins, eggs can help boost fertility levels. They also contain Omega 3 and choline. The former is known to improve fertility, while the latter reduces the risk of certain birth defects.

c. Fatty Fish

Fish contains healthy fats like Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids. Apart from boosting fertility, they can also help with dry skin, dry hair, brittle nails, fatigue, irritability, weight gain, PMS, arthritis, high blood pressure, poor wound healing, cracked skin, and hair loss. Fatty fishes can not only improve our cell membranes, it can also help in protect us from health threats.

Also Read: Women's Health: Obesity Shouldn't be Left Ignored, it's Not Just Weight Gain

They can help with weight gain, PMS, arthritis et al.

d. Berries

Berries are actually excellent source for women who are trying to conceive. Rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory phytonutrients, raspberries and blueberries help in boosting fertility. They are particularly useful for women who are trying to conceive as they contain folate and vitamin C, key nutrients for fetal development. Berries can also help in weight management. These delicious fruits can easily be incorporated in a fertility-boosting diet through desserts, smoothies, fruit bowls, with granola or just by themselves.

e. Yogurt

Yogurts help in reducing problems associated with irritable bowel syndrome and inflammatory digestive tract disorders. In addition, yogurt can help reduce the risk of stomach ulcers and vaginal infections. Loaded with bone-healthy calcium nutrients, every woman should consume a cup of yogurt with fresh fruits or nuts or seeds.

Also Read: PCOD Diet: The Right Diet Can Go a Long Way in Helping You Deal With PCOD

Yogurt can help reduce the risk of stomach ulcers and vaginal infections

There are some things that can have a negative impact on the reproductive health of a woman and should be either eliminated completely or reduced. Reduce caffeine intake, and alcohol. Smoking should be completely avoided. Processed foods such as fast food , deli meats, ready-to-eat meals, and packaged foods often contain undesirable additives, such as trans-fats and chemicals. They are also usually high in calories and can increase the risk of ovulatory infertility.

About The Author: Rohit Shelatkar is an expert in fitness & nutrition with over 15 years of experience.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.