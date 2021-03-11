Kidney is a vital organ of the human body. The importance of proper kidney functioning for good health cannot be understated. A healthy kidney is significant for maintaining the proper balance of fluids in the body and helping excrete toxins and wastes. Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) affects one in 10 people worldwide and involves a progressive loss of kidney function over a prolonged period. There are currently 850 million people living with chronic kidney disease, with over two million receiving treatment with dialysis or transplant. World Kidney Day 2021 is being celebrated on 11th March with an aim to raise awareness about kidney health.

World Kidney Day 2021 Theme

In 2021, the theme of the day as stated on the official website is 'Living Well with Kidney Disease', which implies an emphasis on management and curing the non-communicable disease. The idea behind the theme is to bring about a change in the diagnosis and treatment of the disease, making the patients' role equally important in the process.

Diet For Kidney Health | Expert Diet Tips For Better Kidney Health

There are several diet tips to keep in mind that can be made to prevent the onset of chronic kidney disease and for better overall kidney health. Macrobiotic Health Coach and Nutritionist Shilpa Arora ND suggests sodium intake can be curbed for better kidney health. "Limit salt intake in the diet as much as possible. Less processed items should be had as they are very high on sodium and trans fats, for example, diet namkeen etc." Further, diseased kidneys have problems in filtering out phosphorous, so lesser quantities of this mineral are recommended for a kidney-friendly diet.

It is, however, a good idea to consult a qualified clinical nutritionist or a doctor before making any major diet changes. "Kidney patients require a highly specialised diet calculated depending on the electrolytes, creatinine level, and the renal profile. It differs from patient-to-patient. It is best to consult a doctor for the ideal diet," says Sweedal Trindade, Senior Officer Dietetics (HOD) at Hinduja hospital. As for the preventive diet for kidney disease, Trindade suggests, "For a normal person, keep your health up to the mark and eat a balanced diet. Maintain the ideal body weight. No need to restrict the diet. Also, drink adequate water."